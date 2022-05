Why it matters: GameStop has become the latest to fully embrace cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). On Monday, the video game retailer announced a digital wallet that allows gamers to send, receive, store and use virtual currencies and NFTs across decentralized apps – all within their web browser. The wallet will also allow users to buy and sell NFTs on GameStop's upcoming NFT marketplace, which is expected to launch in the second quarter of the company's fiscal year, or by the end of July.

