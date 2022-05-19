ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You Can Now Watch The Weeknd’s Full Coachella 2022 Headlining Set

By Heran Mamo
 4 days ago

It’s been one month since The Weeknd took the main stage of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2022 for his co-headlining set with Swedish House Mafia , and fans can finally relive the night.

On Thursday (May 19), the superstar shared that his entire 51-minute set from weekend 2 is available to watch on YouTube.

“COACHELLA FULL SET,” he wrote in all-caps on Twitter while sharing the link to the full video.

The ethereal and exhilarating show, which he worked on with megaproducer Mike Dean, contains The Weeknd ’s biggest career hits blended together as well as cuts from his latest chart-topping studio album Dawn FM. Earlier this month, he revealed on Twitter that he and Dean worked with Sam Levinson, who’s working on The Weeknd’s new HBO series The Idol , to create a haunting live version of “Often” from his 2015 album Beauty Behind the Madness just for his set.

Viewers can hear the crowd go crazy during the transition between his verse on “Hurricane” by Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), also featuring Lil Baby, to his Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 “The Hills,” as well as the segues between “Heartless” to “Low Life” by Future to “Or Nah” with Ty Dolla $ign, Wiz Khalifa and Mustard.

He also shouted out fellow Coachella 2022 performer Anitta — who also performed and spoke at Billboard ‘s inaugural MusicCon in Las Vegas this past weeknd — while performing “Party Monster” from his 2016 studio album Starboy , when he sang, “Like Anitta, ass shaped like Anitta.”

The Weeknd previously headlined the festival in 2018, when he appeared at the top of the bill alongside Beyoncé and Eminem. His first-ever Coachella performance was a decade ago, in 2012.

Watch The Weeknd’s nearly one-hour set from Coachella below:

