Who Was Your Favorite Contestant on ‘Masked Singer’ Season 7? Vote!

Season seven of The Masked Singer found its winner on Wednesday night (May 18), with the last celebrity unmasked.

For the finale, three “Team Good” celebs battled it out for the Golden Mask. The season’s winner, Firefly, was revealed to be R&B singer Teyana Taylor . Second place went to The Goldbergs star Hayley Orrantia (as the Ringmaster) and third went to while Call Me Kat star Cheyenne Jackson (Prince).

This season of Fox ’s hit singing competition featured a slew of superstar contestants that, as a group, boasted a combined 112 film appearances, 15 Grammy nominations, eight Emmy noms, seven Super Bowl performances, two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and one former personal attorney of Donald Trump.

