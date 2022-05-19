The SAPD is looking for an armed man who stole a tent from Wal Mart
On 3/15/2022, the wanted suspect selected a camping item and approached the victim at the exit. The victim contacted the suspect and asked for the receipt....newsantaana.com
On 3/15/2022, the wanted suspect selected a camping item and approached the victim at the exit. The victim contacted the suspect and asked for the receipt....newsantaana.com
I wouldn't get involved with that. Let the police do their job. The first and last time that I tried to help the police, they charged me with the interference of a policeman's duty after being told to do so by an officer. They are on their own. They need to step up to the plate and do their own investigations and searches. It cost me my time in jail and was fined a lot of money. Next time I am asked for help by the SAPD. I will look the other direction. And I would advise anyone else to do the same. That's why they are paid the big bucks. And I had to pay for those big bucks.
Comments / 6