Missouri's AG takes action after Daphne man's moving nightmare
By Andrea Ramey
utv44.com
4 days ago
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — PREVIOUSLY: Daphne man's moving horror story and a warning from the BBB. Billy Bowers says a St. Louis, Missouri based moving company held his furniture hostage and forced him to cough up thousands more in cash when he moved to Daphne. There have been a slew of...
The big Alabama primary election is tomorrow, folks, but that doesn’t necessarily mean we’ll see much of a campaigning slowdown anytime soon. Former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas won his second career major championship over the weekend in a playoff at the PGA Championship. The public’s fascination with Casey...
Robert Rice still doesn’t understand how he ended up inside Bibb Correctional Facility, a prison for men far from the panhandle beach town where he lived while serving in the U.S. Air Force Reserves. In 2018, his 13-month-old daughter died from neglect in south Alabama during his deployment in...
Quality Journalism for Critical Times
Creating a $2 billion reinsurance fund to help insurance companies pay catastrophic claims is a good idea but it is unclear whether it can significantly ease Florida’s property-insurance crisis. Establishment of that fund to, in essence, provide hard-to-come-by stability for Florida insurance companies, is the hallmark of proposed legislation unveiled late Friday by Republican leaders […]
The post FL lawmakers unveil property-insurance fixes but market has ‘further devolved’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Aluminum manufacturer Novelis plans to establish a...
Ask anyone who is buying or selling and they will tell you real estate prices continue to skyrocket. High demand and limited supply due to worker and material issues have prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. Stacker compiled a list...
Reckon is an Advance Local news brand that covers the ways a younger generation is reckoning with America and the issues that inspire them. You can follow their work at ReckonSouth.com and on Instagram. Bridge Alabama, a partnership between Reckon, the Bridge Alliance and Cortico, is a project that engages...
The gator population is out of control. Something has to be done. If we aren't careful these gators are going to take over our waterways. Gators have been showing up in the craziest places. The other day this 11' monster was discovered in a family swimming pool. This was in...
Half Shell Oyster House is set to open its third Birmingham-area location. The Gulfport, Mississippi-based chain famous for its charbroiled oysters will open a new location at the Campus 124 development in Pelham. Campus 124 is a $10 million mixed-use development in Shelby County located at the former Valley Elementary...
PALM BAY, FL. (WTVY) - A couple sought on numerous theft charges and described by Dothan police as con artists have been captured. Joshua William Matheny and his wife Mary Jane Matheny, apprehended in Palm Bay, Florida, face charges in numerous states. A person recognized the couple after a Dothan...
As COVID-19 numbers rise across Alabama, the state’s largest cities are leading the way. A handful of counties in the Birmingham and Huntsville areas are seeing significant upticks in daily virus cases and positivity rate, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health. That includes two of the largest counties in the state.
LA FAYETTE, Ala. — A federal judge will consider an agreement that could end more than 50 years of federal desegregation oversight in an east Alabama school system. A consent decree between school officials in Chambers County, the government and civil rights attorneys includes construction of a new school and more opportunities for black students in the county of roughly 35,000 people.
This is just crazy. It all started with some tests done in South Florida waterways. The tests on a variety of fish came back positive for drugs. This is terrible. What happens if they get hooked?. Nevermind. In the early tests, every one of the 93 fish tested had pharmaceuticals...
For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: 1. North Central Gulf of Mexico: An area of low pressure is located over the north-central Gulf of Mexico about 150 miles south of Pensacola, Florida. This system is producing disorganized thunderstorms and gusty winds across portions of the Florida Panhandle, southern Alabama, and over the central and northern Gulf of Mexico. Surface pressures remain high, and strong upper-level winds should prevent significant development before this system moves inland over the central Gulf Coast later tonight or on Monday. Regardless of development, heavy rainfall and gusty winds are expected to continue across portions of the central Gulf Coast and will spread across the southeast U.S. during the next day or so. Additional information on the rainfall and flooding potential can be found in products issued by your local National Weather Service Forecast Office and Excessive Rainfall Outlooks issued by the Weather Prediction Center. * Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...low...10 percent.
It is all about the beach this summer and this Orange Beach Estate gives you the best of every saltwater fantasy. This massive Ono Harbor Estate is listed by Robert Shallow of Re/Max Paradise. You will enjoy an indulgent lifestyle with luxury at every step. According to the agent, “this...
FLORENCE, Miss. (WJTV) — There’s been a special delivery to a Wisconsin man thanks to a Mississippi couple’s discovery in Alabama. The Denture Adventure is officially over as owner Randy Williams was reunited with his smile again on Friday, May 19 after losing them while vacationing in Gulf Shores. Aaron and Blaire Welborn found the […]
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Suicide is the 11th leading cause of death in Alabama. Two years ago, veterans accounted for 19% of suicides that year, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. It’s an issue that officials say can be prevented, that's why a town hall was...
Two men serving in Alabama prisons died in recent weeks, the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed for APR, adding to the state’s growing number of deaths inside Alabama’s overpopulated understaffed prisons. Trey Norwood, 28, was found unresponsive by staff at Ventress Correctional Facility in Clayton on May 17...
The Jackson County Sheriff said that on the night of Wednesday, May 18th, officers responded to reports of an accident involving a pedestrian on Tucker Road in the area of Glendale Road. Upon their arrival, police located the body of 25-year-old Jamie Hamilton lying fatally injured in the roadway. He...
ELLIJAY, Ga. (AP) – Authorities say seven northern Georgia first responders have been hospitalized after being exposed to an unknown substance while at a crash. Gilmer County Public Safety Director Keith Kucera says Fire Rescue units were sent to the single-vehicle crash Thursday evening, where the responders found a pickup truck that had hit a […]
Comments / 0