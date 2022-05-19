ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Superstition Freeway closures in Mesa/Apache Junction May 20-22

Apache Junction Independent
 4 days ago

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan ahead for closures of east- and west-bound U.S. Highway 60 Superstition Freeway between Meridian and Goldfield roads in Mesa/Apache Junction, for pavement maintenance.

Westbound US60 between Goldfield and Meridian roads will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, May 20, to 7 a.m. Saturday, May 21, according to a release.

For a detour, drivers can use Baseline Road and Old West Highway/Apache Trail to use the westbound US60 on-ramp at Meridian Road.

Eastbound US60 will be closed between Meridian and Goldfield roads from 10 p.m. Saturday, May 21, to 7 a.m. Sunday, May 22.

For a detour, drivers can use Baseline Road or Apache Trail/Old West Highway to use the eastbound US 60 on-ramp at Goldfield Road.

Closure times may be extended due to unforeseen circumstances.

ADOT advises drivers to slow down and use caution around construction personnel and equipment while work is underway.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at az511.gov. Follow ADOT on Twitter @ArizonaDOT; or call 511, except while driving.

