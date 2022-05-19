ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Police: Boy, 2, dies after being left in car at Memphis day care

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DvK09_0fk6673M00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee toddler died Thursday after being left in a car at a Memphis day care center, authorities said.

According to the Memphis Police Department, the 2-year-old boy was left in the vehicle in the parking lot of Education is the Key Childcare, WHBQ-TV reported. Temperatures rose into the 90s in Memphis on Thursday, according to the television station. Thursday’s high of 91 degrees was one degree shy of the record set in 1998.

The child was found at about 2:40 p.m. CDT and was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police told WHBQ.

Memphis police said the child was picked up by a staff member on Thursday and was driven to the day care center, according to the television station. Police said the staff member forgot the child, who was in the back seat of her vehicle, and worked her shift.

When the woman returned to her vehicle she found the boy inside.

Memphis Police said one person has been detained, adding that an investigation was ongoing, WHBQ reported.

According to data collected by Kids and Car Safety, Tennessee ranks eighth nationally in hot car deaths with 37 since 1990.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Wife, mom want justice after double interstate killing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two families are learning to live without their loved ones after police say two friends were shot and killed on the interstate. January 9 was a day that a senseless act of violence took someone that Christie Fullerton and Erma Norman both loved. For Christie, it was her husband Jonathan Fullerton. For […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis community wants action after violent weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people are dead and two people were injured after six separate shootings across Memphis. As investigators search for leads in these cases, frustration continues to set in for many across the community as they deal with the impact of gun violence. As they search for answers, customers like Glendoria Pinkney are […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

One person found dead at Hickory Hill bar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed outside a Hickory hill bar overnight Sunday. The incident happened El Malecon Bar & Grill on Winester near Ross Road just after 3 a.m. The victim was found dead at the scene. No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman accused of slicing brother’s throat for breaking up fight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is behind bars after police say assaulted her brother for breaking up a fight on Saturday. Police responded to the 20 block of Falls Road in Southwest Memphis around midnight where they located a man suffering from a cut to his neck. The victim told police he was breaking […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Police#Day Care#Education#The Key Childcare#Whbq#Fox13memphis#Kids And Car Safety
WREG

Fire intentionally set twice within weeks in Truman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An arson investigation is underway in Trumann, Arkansas, after fire officials say someone intentionally set a field on fire where debris from last year’s tornado is being held. The Trumann Fire Department said this incident was the second fire that was intentionally set over the past few weeks. Investigators say the fire […]
TRUMANN, AR
Kait 8

One person airlifted after crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A person was airlifted following a Friday crash in Jonesboro. Jonesboro police said the crash happened between a motorcycle and a car at Cotton Street and East Highland. Officers could not offer any details regarding the conditions of those involved in the crash. Crews cleared the...
JONESBORO, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Suspect breaks into 12 vehicles in 2 hours in Covington

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Covington Police Department is looking for a man who is responsible for 12 vehicle burglaries in over 2 hours. Police said officers responded to 12 vehicle break-ins at the Links Subdivision between 12:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. on May 15. Surveillance video shows the lone man moving from vehicle to vehicle throughout […]
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man robbed by “friends” after overdosing, family says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drug overdoses are an epidemic that continues to get worse nationwide despite efforts to reduce deaths. “We have a perfect storm right now because, coming out of a pandemic, we have a lot of people who have resorted to using substances to cope with unmet mental health needs,” said Stephanie Strutner of Prevention Alliance of Tennessee.
westkentuckystar.com

Two men arrested in connection with Dyersburg murder

Dyersburg police have captured two men in connection with a deadly shooting on Wednesday night. Officers were called to Mall Boulevard where they found 43-year-old Jimmy Burns of Dyersburg in a parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound. Police said he died at the scene. The suspects were identified as...
DYERSBURG, TN
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
148K+
Followers
106K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy