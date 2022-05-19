ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gruesome details emerge in newly-released documents in Ira Tobolowsky murder

By Ginger Allen
 4 days ago

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Gruesome new details have emerged in the high-profile murder of Dallas attorney Ira Tobolowsky.

It's a story the I-Team has followed for six years.

Steven Aubrey was indicted for the 2016 murder of the prominent attorney.

Aubrey was involved in a defamation lawsuit with Tobolowsky at the time of the murder.

In just released court documents, a Dallas police detective states Aubrey spied on Tobolowsky through a hole in his fence to learn his routine.

The detective said Aubrey waited for the attorney to enter his garage, doused him with gasoline and then set him on fire.

Detectives said they and a doctor noticed burns on Aubrey's hands and arms days after the murder.

Court documents state a renowned fire death scene expert said the burn pattern on Tobolowsky's left thigh…"is consistent with the results of a torch on the skin."

They also said they found propane torches and clothing with ignitable liquid residue inside Aubrey's apartment.

The I-Team has reached out to Aubrey's attorney several times but he has not responded.

In their only interview after the arrest, the I-Team's Ginger Allen sat down with the Tobolowsky family.

They said the arrest is the result of a Dallas police detective who "had a heart and was on mission" to solve this crime.

