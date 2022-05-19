ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic County, NJ

Serious Injuries: Man Struck by Car Crossing Route 40 in Mays Landing, NJ

By Chris Coleman
Rock 104.1
Rock 104.1
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Hamilton Township Police Department says a man was seriously injured Thursday morning when he was struck by a car while crossing Route 40. According to police, the accident happened just after 7 AM at Cantillion...

rock1041.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing, Endangered Morris County Man

Authorities have issued an alert for a missing and endangered Morris County man. Christopher Kaliszuk, of Mountain Meadow Circle in Parsippany, was last seen leaving for a walk around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a joint release with county officials. Kaliszuk,...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Norris, NJ
City
Hamilton Township, NJ
Atlantic County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Atlantic County, NJ
City
Mays Landing, NJ
City
Hammonton, NJ
Atlantic County, NJ
Accidents
MyChesCo

Stolen Vehicle Involved in a Crash, Say Pennsylvania State Police

WEST BRADFORD TWP, PA — Pennsylvania State Police from the Embreeville Station say they are investigating a traffic collision involving a stolen vehicle. Authorities state that on May 16, 2022, Troopers made contact with the owner of a 2012 black Nissan Rogue, license plate JBT3267, which was involved in a crash. After contacting the registered owner, a 57-year-old man from Downingtown, Troopers determined the involved vehicle was stolen. The registered owner conveyed that he had last seen the vehicle the night before and did not know it was stolen.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
WCAX

Two Vermont State Troopers injured during arrest

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. - (WCAX) Two Vermont State Troopers suffered injuries late Saturday night after subduing an alleged drunk driver in St. Johnsbury. 24-year old Derek Bristol of St. Johnsbury is charged with DUI, and Assault on law enforcement officers. Troopers say Bristol drove in a grossly negligent manner across several years on Avenue “A” in St. Johnsbury and nearly struck several people with his car before stopping and fleeing on foot. While being pursued and arrested, Bristol is accused of fighting with troopers. Two of the troopers had to be treated for their injuries.
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crossing Route#South Jersey#Accident#Chevy Cobalt
CBS New York

Pilot known for N.J. emergency landing escapes serious crash

OCEAN CITY, N.J. -- A pilot who pulled off an emergency landing in New Jersey last year now has another incredible story of survival.Landon Lucas, 19, was the only passenger on a small plane when it crashed upside down on April 9 in New Mexico. The pilot died, and Lucas suffered a broken spine, ribs and both legs."I actually managed to crawl out of the airplane with all of these injuries by myself, and it's kind of just crazy," he told CBS2 in an exclusive interview. You may remember Lucas from last July when he grabbed headlines for safely landing a plane on a bridge in Ocean City, New Jersey after its engine failed. Lucas is now recovering from seven surgeries but says he will be back in the sky as soon as he can. 
OCEAN CITY, NJ
WBRE

Man removing deer from road hit and killed by SUV

WYSOX, Pa. (WETM) – A Sayre man died after he was hit by an SUV in an accident earlier this month while trying to remove a deer from the road, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Joseph Lane, 55, was killed on May 3 around 4:45 a.m. after he was hit by the vehicle. The crash […]
SAYRE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thelakewoodscoop.com

Lakewood Police Investigating Video Showing Child Waving Gun

The Lakewood Police Department is investigating a video showing a child waving a gun, Police Chief Greg Meyer confirmed to TLS. The video, submitted to TLS, shows an approximately 10-year-old child waving a pistol near a school bus. “We don’t think its a real gun, but we’re definitely looking into...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Georgetown area on Thursday evening. On May 19, 2022, at approximately 5:52 p.m., a 2015 Honda Civic was traveling southbound on East Trap Pond Road approaching the intersection at Hardscrabble Road, where there is a posted stop sign. At the same time, a 2014 Honda Accord was traveling westbound on Hardscrabble Road approaching the intersection at East Trap Pond Road. Hardscrabble Road is a through-way at this location and vehicle traffic is not required to stop. For unknown reasons, the Civic failed to stop at the posted stop sign and continued into the intersection directly into the path of the Accord. As a result, the front of the Accord struck the left front of the Civic. After the collision, the Civic was forced off the roadway and rolled once before coming to rest in a residential yard. The Accord was also forced off the roadway and came to rest in a residential yard.
GEORGETOWN, DE
CBS Minnesota

Tow Boat Hits Lock And Dam On Mississippi River In Wisconsin

ALMA, Wis. (WCCO) — Officials in Wisconsin say a tow boat crashed into a lock and dam on the Mississippi River Saturday night. No injuries were reported, and no cargo or fuel was spilled into the river, according to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened just after 11 p.m. at Lock and Dam 4 in Alma. The sheriff’s office said the tow boat lost control as it approached the lock and dam. (credit: Peter Schultz) The Canal Barge Company, which owns the tow boat, is working to recover it. The sheriff’s office said the U.S. Coast Guard is investigating.
ALMA, WI
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

Northfield NJ
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
889K+
Views
ABOUT

Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://rock1041.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy