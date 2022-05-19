Serious Injuries: Man Struck by Car Crossing Route 40 in Mays Landing, NJ

OCEAN CITY, N.J. -- A pilot who pulled off an emergency landing in New Jersey last year now has another incredible story of survival.Landon Lucas, 19, was the only passenger on a small plane when it crashed upside down on April 9 in New Mexico. The pilot died, and Lucas suffered a broken spine, ribs and both legs."I actually managed to crawl out of the airplane with all of these injuries by myself, and it's kind of just crazy," he told CBS2 in an exclusive interview. You may remember Lucas from last July when he grabbed headlines for safely landing a plane on a bridge in Ocean City, New Jersey after its engine failed. Lucas is now recovering from seven surgeries but says he will be back in the sky as soon as he can.

