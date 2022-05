CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – An arrest in connection with a shooting over the weekend. Albemarle Police say it happened shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday at a residence in the 2300 block of Thomas Jefferson Parkway. 23-year-old Danny J. Wynkoop of Madison has been charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. County Police say the gunshot victim had non-life threatening injuries and left the residence in a private vehicle to seek medical care.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 3 HOURS AGO