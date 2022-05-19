ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Options Action: Traders bet on Deere

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOptimize Advisors' Mike Khouw on options traders betting...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Snap wars on Q2 guidance

CNBC's Julia Boorstin joins 'Fast Money' to report on Snap CEO Evan Spiegel's comments on guidance for the second quarter. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan, Karen Finerman and Guy Adami.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
Person
Karen Finerman
Daily Mail

Coinbase warns its 98million customers they may lose ALL their crypto if company goes bankrupt after shares plunged 27% this week

Following an epic share price decline of more than 27% this week, Coinbase issued a stark warning to customers: Your crypto is at risk if the exchange goes bankrupt. According to Coinbase's official website, the company has more than 98 million verified users. It is the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States.
STOCKS
CNN

Retailers just sounded an alarm on inflation. It's worth heeding

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — Shares of retailers were pummeled on Wednesday as...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnbc
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says US Is Already In A Recession, Could Last Up To 18 Months Before 'Boom Time Again'

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said Monday the U.S. is probably in a recession— and added that it could get worse and last up to a year-and-a-half. What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur, who was speaking remotely at an All-In Summit being held in Miami, said recession could lead to misallocation of capital and warned companies should to ensure they have enough reserves.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

Nvidia's $1 trillion addressable revenue opportunity could ensure terrific long-term growth. Twilio's elevated levels of revenue growth are here to stay thanks to the cloud communications market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
STOCKS
Fortune

A Bitcoin margin call. If the world’s leading cryptocurrency drops below $21,000, Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy will be forced to pay up

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Michael Saylor is perhaps one of the most fervent supporters of Bitcoin on the planet—and that’s saying something, given the almost cultlike community behind the world’s leading cryptocurrency.
MARKETS
MySanAntonio

Walmart flashes a warning sign to the entire consumer economy

Walmart just highlighted the dark side of inflation. The world's biggest retailer on Tuesday reported profit that fell short of Wall Street expectations and downgraded its outlook for full-year earnings per share from a mid-single digit increase to a 1% decline. Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon said the bottom-line results were "unexpected" and reflect the "unusual" environment. The shares fell as much as 9%.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy