Options Action: Traders bet on Deere

Although the financial markets attempted a bounce back on Tuesday, they are largely in the midst of an extended sell-off that has punished some of the biggest names in stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average's seven-week slump is its longest since 2001, while the S&P 500's six-week losing streak is its longest since June 2011, CNBC reports.
As economic alarm bells ring for some experts, PEOPLE is turning to financial expert Suze Orman for tips on recession-proofing your finances. "Think about it as an economic pandemic, where you don't spend, you don't go out, unless you have the money to do so," Orman says. "You need to start stockpiling now."
Elon Musk told investors he'd probably double or triple their money if they backed his Twitter deal, The NYT reported. He even told them they could see a return of five to ten times if all went well, a source told the newspaper. Musk said Thursday he'd received a further...
Following an epic share price decline of more than 27% this week, Coinbase issued a stark warning to customers: Your crypto is at risk if the exchange goes bankrupt. According to Coinbase's official website, the company has more than 98 million verified users. It is the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States.
London (CNN Business) — Shares of retailers were pummeled on Wednesday as...
Crypto billionaire Brock Pierce says that Bitcoin (BTC) will either fail spectacularly or become massively successful. In a Fox Business interview, Pierce, who is the chairman of the Bitcoin Foundation, says that investors should refrain from going all-in on the leading crypto asset. “[Bitcoin] could go to zero. It’s a...
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said Monday the U.S. is probably in a recession— and added that it could get worse and last up to a year-and-a-half. What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur, who was speaking remotely at an All-In Summit being held in Miami, said recession could lead to misallocation of capital and warned companies should to ensure they have enough reserves.
Costco Wholesale (COST -0.59%) may not operate an...
Stocks soared to their biggest gain in two years Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell downplayed the likelihood of an even larger rate increase than the one just announced Wednesday. That allayed investor concerns that the central bank was on its way to a massive increase of three-quarters of...
When restaurants -- or really, any business -- sets prices, they take several factors into consideration. First, there's the cost of goods and labor used to create their menu items and serve the food....
Nvidia's $1 trillion addressable revenue opportunity could ensure terrific long-term growth. Twilio's elevated levels of revenue growth are here to stay thanks to the cloud communications market.
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Michael Saylor is perhaps one of the most fervent supporters of Bitcoin on the planet—and that’s saying something, given the almost cultlike community behind the world’s leading cryptocurrency.
Walmart just highlighted the dark side of inflation. The world's biggest retailer on Tuesday reported profit that fell short of Wall Street expectations and downgraded its outlook for full-year earnings per share from a mid-single digit increase to a 1% decline. Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon said the bottom-line results were "unexpected" and reflect the "unusual" environment. The shares fell as much as 9%.
