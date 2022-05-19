ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victor, ID

BREAKING: Large brush fire in Victor

By Buckrail @ Lindsay
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVICTOR, IDAHO. — A brush fire broke out in Victor on Cedron Street this afternoon. According to the Teton County Idaho Fire and Rescue...

Drier and slightly warmer heading into Monday

TONIGHT: Rain and snow showers are currently making their way across the region with snow only falling in the mountain peaks. These showers will slowly decrease once we get into the evening and will be fully gone by the overnight hours. Winds stick between 5-15 mph tonight. Low temperatures get down to lower 30's by the early morning.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Food-conditioned grizzlies put down in Island Park

ISLAND PARK – On May 21, Idaho Fish and Game in cooperation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service euthanized a sow grizzly and a yearling male after they had become food-conditioned and increasingly sought out human food sources. The sow and yearling began frequenting residential neighborhoods where they became habituated to human food sources after receiving multiple food rewards from porches, unsecured garbage cans and vehicles.
ISLAND PARK, ID
Car crashes into auto dealer sign overnight

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Just after midnight a couple crashed their car into the Auto Image Auto Sales car lot at the intersection of E Lincoln Rd and Bennett Ave in Idaho Falls. Debris was scattered throughout the car lot, a sign was knocked down and at least one of the company's used cars The post Car crashes into auto dealer sign overnight appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Get noticed with this raft trailer from Teton Rental

JACKSON, Wyo. — This Whitewater trailer, available locally at Teton Rental, is a great lightweight aluminum deck over the tires trailer for hauling rafts or anything lightweight that fenders may get in the way of loading. The great quality of this trailer will outlast any raft you put on...
TETON COUNTY, WY
Jared Fuhriman, former Idaho Falls mayor, dies at 60

IDAHO FALLS — Jared Fuhriman, the former mayor of Idaho Falls, died Sunday at the age of 60. Fuhriman was elected to lead the city of Idaho Falls in 2006 after working for the Idaho Falls Police Department. He was diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment in 2011 at age 48 and left the mayor’s office two years later. He eventually withdrew from public life while battling Alzheimer’s disease and passed away at home with his family by his side.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
SNAPPED: Antler auction on Town Square

JACKSON, Wyo. — The 55th annual antler auction was held on Jackson’s Town Square on Saturday. The event is part of Elkfest weekend, the kick-off to Jackson’s 10-day Old West Days celebration. The event was the first time it was back in person on the square after...
JACKSON, WY
Crews battling house fire in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Crews are battling a house fire on Juniper Drive near the intersection with 17th Street. Idaho Falls firefighters were called to the fire around 4:45 p.m. The Idaho Falls Police Department has one westbound lane closed on 17th Street in the area. Drivers are asked to slow down and use caution.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Jockey hospitalized following accident during race at Pocatello Downs

POCATELLO — A jockey has been hospitalized after an accident during a race at Pocatello Downs on Sunday afternoon. The incident occurred during a race at 3:30 p.m. when the adult male jockey became separated from his horse, fell to the ground and couldn’t regain his feet. The horse didn’t appear to be injured. Further details on how the accident happened haven’t yet been released. The jockey was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, authorities said. The name of the jockey is not being released at this time, but Kyle Dahlke, president of the Pocatello Downs, says he is doing well and is expected to make a full recovery. Pocatello Downs is the horse racing track located at the fairgrounds in Pocatello.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho gas prices on the rise

Average gasoline prices in Idaho have risen 10.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.60/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 802 stations in Idaho. The post Idaho gas prices on the rise appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
Crews to install Willow St protected bike lane this week

JACKSON, Wyo. — New to East Jackson this summer is a protected bike lane that extends from the bollard-buffered lanes on Snow King Avenue all the way down Willow Street. Known as the Willow Street Safe Routes Project, the route will end at Jackson Elementary School and the Rec Center and is slated to be complete by Friday, May 27, although weather may impact that timeline.
JACKSON, WY
Wind blows trailer over on I-15 causing pickup to jack-knife

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police is investigating a crash that occurred Thursday at approximately 4:15 p.m., in Bannock County, south of Downey. A 21-year-old male from American Falls was driving a 2014 Ram pickup, pulling a 28-foot Wells Cargo trailer southbound on...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
Inkom Elementary classroom gifted $1,800 in supplies from Idaho Lottery

INKOM (KPVI) – Call it Christmas in May for one classroom at Inkom Elementary. There were a lot of surprised faces Wednesday afternoon as first-grade students returned from recess to Christa McKee’s classroom. Students found wrapped packages waiting for them on their desks. The presents were from the...
INKOM, ID
At state track, Pocatello girls capture team title, Highland girls finish fifth

BOISE — As the races winded down and the point totals zoomed into focus, Rick Call became a center of attention. Pocatello’s head track coach started hearing from everyone and their mom: From the Skyline coaches, who walked across the Dona Larsen field to congratulate him on his girls’ state championship. From his wife, who called to alert him of the news. From Pocatello AD Robert Parker, who texted the same. “But until we have that in our hands,” Call said, “we’re not positive.” ...
POCATELLO, ID
East Idaho Eats: The Sodamix claims to have ‘the cookie’

POCATELLO — A new drink and cookie shop in Pocatello claims to serve not just “a cookie” but “the cookie.”. According to co-owner Chanse Carter, customers who have visited The Sodamix during the store’s first week-plus of business have returned, saying their cookies are the best around.
POCATELLO, ID
Madison County authorities investigating body found in the Snake River

MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Madison County Sheriff's Office located a body in the Snake River, Friday morning. Very few details are available as of Friday evening. The Sheriff's Office says, the body of a deceased person was found around 9 a.m., in the Cartier Slough area of the Snake River. "The individual will The post Madison County authorities investigating body found in the Snake River appeared first on Local News 8.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
There’s no other restaurant like it in the U.S. and it’s being built in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – A restaurant that’s unlike anything you’ve seen in the U.S. is coming to Idaho Falls. Construction is underway on TCHE Brazilian Grill on the 6.5-acre property directly across from Lookout Credit Union on Sunnyside Road. The restaurant is part of a commercial expansion for Leavitt Women’s Healthcare that will include a strip mall with a women’s health clinic offering non-emergency care, an esthetics clinic and an organic juice bar called Clean Juice.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

