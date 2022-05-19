BREAKING: Large brush fire in Victor

POCATELLO — A jockey has been hospitalized after an accident during a race at Pocatello Downs on Sunday afternoon. The incident occurred during a race at 3:30 p.m. when the adult male jockey became separated from his horse, fell to the ground and couldn’t regain his feet. The horse didn’t appear to be injured. Further details on how the accident happened haven’t yet been released. The jockey was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, authorities said. The name of the jockey is not being released at this time, but Kyle Dahlke, president of the Pocatello Downs, says he is doing well and is expected to make a full recovery. Pocatello Downs is the horse racing track located at the fairgrounds in Pocatello.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO