Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals cuts ribbon, celebrating new Lincoln hospital wing addition

Shirley Kirkendall, 77, passed away May 11, 2022 at home in Grand Island. Shirley was born January 14, 1945 in Omaha to Gale and Bernice (Hudson) Jackson. She received her education in the Lincoln Public School System and served as a medical secretary before meeting her husband, Gerald. They were married July 1, 1976. The couple made their life in Lincoln until moving to a farm in Dunbar. After moving from the farm to Nebraska City, they migrated out to Grand Island where they remained until her death. Shirley loved people and loved to serve those around her. Her home was always abuzz with family, as well as friends who’d become family. She had a passion for crafts and decorating and saw beauty in everything. She selflessly shared that beauty with everyone. Shirley is survived by her husband, Gerald of Grand Island; daughters, Angela (Workman) and Dan Waddle, of Lincoln, Wendy Workman, of Capitola Beach, CA, and Annalee Adams of Grand Island; sons, Scott Workman, of Branson, MO, Daniel and Toni Kirkendall of Buckeye, AZ, Michael Kirkendall, of Nebraska City, and Jeremy and Amber Kirkendall of Beatrice; 24 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy and Richard Siever. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Donna Leach.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 7 HOURS AGO