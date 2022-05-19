ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals cuts ribbon, celebrating new Lincoln hospital wing addition

By Jake Bartecki
News Channel Nebraska
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN - After about two years of of hard work, Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals has cut the ribbon on their new three-story patient wing addition in Lincoln. On Thursday, a number of Madonna representatives were on hand for the ceremony, one being Madonna President and CEO Paul Dongilli. “This project...

southeast.newschannelnebraska.com

York News-Times

Wessels Living History Farm welcomes new director

YORK -- York native, Leslie Steider, is enjoying her role as director of Wessels Living History Farm. Steider attended and graduated from York High School in 2001. She furthered her education at Southeast Community College where she received a degree in medical laboratory technology. She then went on to work...
YORK, NE
KETV.com

Inside Omaha's Spring Parade of Homes during the housing shortage

ELKHORN, Neb. — Omaha's Spring Parade of Homes saw droves of interest amid the national housing shortage Saturday. Parks cars lined the up-and-coming Elkhorn area of villas featured in the second weekend of the Metro Omaha Builder's Association's event. "They want to they want to see different textures," realtor...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Community, non-profit plant trees for Norfolk beautification

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A local non-profit was busy last week helping the City of Norfolk look more beautiful. A group of Premier Marketing employees spent their Friday afternoon assisting City employees with planting five trees at Embrace Park as well as cleaning up litter in City parks and along the trails.
NORFOLK, NE
Local
Nebraska Health
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Health
News Channel Nebraska

Gateway Mall sold for $51.5 million

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Gateway Mall, the oldest mall in the Capital City, has been sold for $51.5 million. According to a document from the Lancaster County Assessors Office, Star-West Gateway LLC sold the mall to NE Gateway Mall PropCo LLC on May 2. The new owner’s address is a branch of an investment firm, Strategic Value Partners (SVPGlobal). Gateway Mall is also listed in the Washington Prime Group’s portfolio.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk honors Landon Bos with bicycle safety event

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Northeast Nebraskans came to a unique bicycle event with a purpose on Saturday morning. The Landon Bos Memorial Bicycle Rodeo rode into Norfolk to get the community's kids involved in different bike activities. Coordinators had different activities for the kids like bike safety inspections, instructions about rules...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

City of Beatrice drive-up lane construction starts

BEATRICE – Renovation of a Beatrice City Offices drive-up lane got underway, Monday. The City and Beatrice Board of Public works contracted with R.L. Tiemann Construction to upgrade the lane residents use to make utility payments at the city offices window. Persons can still access the lobby at city...
BEATRICE, NE
WOWT

California pilot died in airplane competition in Nebraska

22 Nebraska students in class of 2022 earn perfect ACT score. Some of the best and brightest students in Nebraska were honored Monday inside the capitol. A metro child who was nearly shaken to death by his father as a newborn survived much longer than many people ever thought. Updated:...
OMAHA, NE
Person
Madonna
News Channel Nebraska

City of Fairbury Raising Money to Rehab Community Building

FAIRBURY - The City of Fairbury is partnering with Fairbury Public Schools, Blue Rivers Area Agency on Aging, JeffCo On the Move, the Fairbury Civic Foundation, the Library, and the Veterans Services to raise money to renovate and improve Fairbury's community building. The project seeks to improve the 1978 building...
FAIRBURY, NE
Grand Island Independent

Small Town Famous expands to downtown Grand Island

Small Town Famous has expanded from Hastings to downtown Grand Island. The store, which offers original apparel and Nebraska-made products, opened at 301 W. Third St. on April 15. Owner Jacque Cranson calls Small Town Famous “a modern-day general store.”. A Grand Island native, Cranson first started the business...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Shirley Ann Kirkendall

Shirley Kirkendall, 77, passed away May 11, 2022 at home in Grand Island. Shirley was born January 14, 1945 in Omaha to Gale and Bernice (Hudson) Jackson. She received her education in the Lincoln Public School System and served as a medical secretary before meeting her husband, Gerald. They were married July 1, 1976. The couple made their life in Lincoln until moving to a farm in Dunbar. After moving from the farm to Nebraska City, they migrated out to Grand Island where they remained until her death. Shirley loved people and loved to serve those around her. Her home was always abuzz with family, as well as friends who’d become family. She had a passion for crafts and decorating and saw beauty in everything. She selflessly shared that beauty with everyone. Shirley is survived by her husband, Gerald of Grand Island; daughters, Angela (Workman) and Dan Waddle, of Lincoln, Wendy Workman, of Capitola Beach, CA, and Annalee Adams of Grand Island; sons, Scott Workman, of Branson, MO, Daniel and Toni Kirkendall of Buckeye, AZ, Michael Kirkendall, of Nebraska City, and Jeremy and Amber Kirkendall of Beatrice; 24 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy and Richard Siever. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Donna Leach.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
1011now.com

Paper Moon Pastries hosts Grand Opening

92.9 The Eagle will be hosting the drive at 48th and O Streets this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can also donate at any Super Saver location through Sunday. All food and monetary donations will go to the Food Bank of Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
#Lincoln Hospital
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha home destroyed in Sunday night fire

OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha home is unlivable after a fire Sunday night. The Omaha Fire Department said crews were called around 11 p.m. for a house fire in the area of 33rd and Ohio Street. No residents were in the home at the time of the fire and no...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Linda Hunzeker, 75, of rural Table Rock

Linda Sue (Iliff) Hunzeker, 75, of rural Table Rock, NE was born on April 16, 1947, in Humboldt, NE to Donald and Helen (Rexroth) Iliff. She was raised with her family in Dawson, NE where she attended Grand Avenue country school. Linda graduated from Dawson-Verdon High School with the class of 1965.
TABLE ROCK, NE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
News Channel Nebraska

Flood Communications starts broadcasting central Nebraska’s first full-power Hispanic radio station

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Flood Communications, which reaches more than 500,000 homes as the largest news operation in Nebraska, announced today it has started broadcasting Fiesta 94.5 FM, the first full-power Spanish-language radio station to cover the Grand Island, Kearney, Hastings and Lexington areas. The company is remodeling a building...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

Crews continue to battle wildfire at Nebraska National Forest near Halsey

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Crews continue to battle a wildfire that has spread to parts of the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey. The fire has burned 4,192 acres since last Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands. On Thursday, it was reported that around...
HALSEY, NE
1011now.com

Parks department announces modified pool hours due to staff shortages

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Parks and Recreation announced on Friday that some public pool hours and services will change due to staffing shortages. Beginning Monday, May 30, all nine City pools will be open from 1 to 6 p.m., Monday through Sunday. Residents are asked to visit lincoln.ne.gov/pools to confirm pool hours and program availability.
LINCOLN, NE

