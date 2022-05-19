One person taken to hospital after shooting on North Acadian Thruway

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed one person’s life Sunday night. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), the fatal shot was fired at an apartment complex within the 8800 block of Old Hermitage Parkway around 7:30 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The man killed when four people were shot Friday night at a St. Claude Avenue gas station was identified Monday (May 23) by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office. The victim was 42-year-old Jermaine Hulbert, the office said. According to New Orleans police, Hulbert was gunned...
NEW ORLEANS — A 22-year-old man has died and two others were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning. It happened around 12:40 a.m. near the intersection of Baronne and Gravier streets in the Central Business District. Investigators say that's where three men were shot. They were all transported...
New Orleans police say in less than three hours early Sunday, there were three shooting incidents with five people hit by bullets. One victim died. The first call came shortly after 12:30am Sunday morning in the CBD.
BATON ROUGE - A toddler who was critically injured in a house fire last week is expected to survive, fire officials said Monday. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the blaze happened at a home on North 25th Street near Jefferson Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Friday.
One person was shot and three others were injured during an altercation in the parking lot of a shopping center in the 4400 block of Johnston Street early Saturday. Lafayette Police Department officers responded to the parking lot of a shopping center at 4416 Johnston St. at 1:50 a.m. and found a 27-year-old man who had been shot. The man was taken to a local hospital where he remains hospitalized in stable condition as of Saturday afternoon, Lafayette Police Sgt. Paul Mouton said in a statement.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Tevin Marcus Washington, 24, of, Gonzales, was arrested after a police chase. The chase started on Greenwell Springs Rd. and ended on North Blvd. A little before 9:15 p.m., on Thursday, May 19, an officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department saw a Dodge...
NEW ORLEANS - Police are looking for a runaway teenager who stole a vehicle after she left home. The New Orleans Police Department said Morgan Lipps, 14, was seen Sunday leaving her home on Conti Street. Lipps reportedly stole a black 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe and has not been seen or heard from since.
Jackson police said they are investigating a "prank gone wrong" that killed a 15-year-old on Village Drive Saturday. According to police, three teens approached the home of Joshua Davis, 17, with ski-masks on and toy water guns that appeared to be assault rifles. Police said Davis had a real gun...
BATON ROUGE - One person is in serious condition after being hit by an ambulance Thursday night. Authorities said the pedestrian was struck near the corner of Plank Road and Mohican Street. No more information was immediately available.
BATON ROUGE - A toddler is critically injured, and six residents are displaced after their home on North 25th Street caught fire Friday evening. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the blaze happened at a home in the 1600 block of North 25th Street around 6:30 p.m. Friday. Firefighters arrived...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -Deputies detained a man accused of shooting another man at Albertsons on George O’Neal Road Sunday evening, May 22, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. An EBRSO spokesperson said there was some kind of disagreement at the store, and the man...
GONZALES, La. — The Gonzales Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that took place at the Waffle House on Hwy. 30 near the Tanger Outlet Mall. It happened late around 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Officials said three people were shot. One of them has died. Officers said Willie Bridges, 18, of Metairie died from his injuries.
