Baton Rouge, LA

One person taken to hospital after shooting on North Acadian Thruway

By Logan Cullop
wbrz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a shooting and taken...

www1.wbrz.com

Comments / 1

brproud.com

Deputies investigate deadly Sunday night shooting in Gardere area

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed one person’s life Sunday night. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), the fatal shot was fired at an apartment complex within the 8800 block of Old Hermitage Parkway around 7:30 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Gardere area shooting leaves 1 person dead Sunday night

Rescue Rehome Repeat held their puppy adoption day in Ascension Parish. A non-profit called Evolve is trying to bring awareness to all the lives lost in 2021 with a balloon release. Man shot after disagreement escalates at Baton Rouge grocery store. Updated: 6 hours ago. A man was shot Sunday...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WDSU

NOPD investigating triple shooting that killed one

NEW ORLEANS — A 22-year-old man has died and two others were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning. It happened around 12:40 a.m. near the intersection of Baronne and Gravier streets in the Central Business District. Investigators say that's where three men were shot. They were all transported...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

One man shot, others injured after altercation in Johnston Street shopping center parking lot Saturday

One person was shot and three others were injured during an altercation in the parking lot of a shopping center in the 4400 block of Johnston Street early Saturday. Lafayette Police Department officers responded to the parking lot of a shopping center at 4416 Johnston St. at 1:50 a.m. and found a 27-year-old man who had been shot. The man was taken to a local hospital where he remains hospitalized in stable condition as of Saturday afternoon, Lafayette Police Sgt. Paul Mouton said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE, LA
wgno.com

Gonzales man arrested after high-speed chase with BRPD

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Tevin Marcus Washington, 24, of, Gonzales, was arrested after a police chase. The chase started on Greenwell Springs Rd. and ended on North Blvd. A little before 9:15 p.m., on Thursday, May 19, an officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department saw a Dodge...
GONZALES, LA
wbrz.com

Police: Missing 14-year-old girl stole SUV in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - Police are looking for a runaway teenager who stole a vehicle after she left home. The New Orleans Police Department said Morgan Lipps, 14, was seen Sunday leaving her home on Conti Street. Lipps reportedly stole a black 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe and has not been seen or heard from since.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDSU

Gonzales police investigating deadly shooting at Waffle House

GONZALES, La. — The Gonzales Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that took place at the Waffle House on Hwy. 30 near the Tanger Outlet Mall. It happened late around 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Officials said three people were shot. One of them has died. Officers said Willie Bridges, 18, of Metairie died from his injuries.
GONZALES, LA
fox8live.com

4 shot, 1 killed Friday night at St. Claude Avenue gas station, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Four people were shot -- one fatally -- at a St. Claude Avenue gas station in the Lower Ninth Ward late Friday night (May 20), New Orleans police said. The gunfire erupted around 11:48 p.m. at a 24-hour Brothers gas station at 5104 St. Claude Ave. in the Holy Cross neighborhood, witnesses and police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

