Beloit, WI

Turner Middle School hosts events for Mental Health Action Day

By Site staff
 4 days ago
BELOIT, Wis. — Turner Middle School in Beloit on Thursday hosted a full day of activities to support mental health and wellness.

The event, which coincides with Mental Health Action Day, included speakers from local community organizations, yoga and lessons on how to practice coping skills.

MTV Entertainment Group first convened Mental Health Action Day with help from the White House last year. This year’s theme is connection.

