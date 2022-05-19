ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

No. 11 Texas A&M beats Ole Miss baseball 10-5 Thursday; Mike Bianco ejected in 9th inning

By Nick Suss, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
Ole Miss baseball's winning streak came to an end Thursday night after a poor start dug the Rebels too big of a hole to climb out of.

The Rebels dropped Game 1 of their final SEC series of the season 10-5 against Texas A&M at Swayze Field Thursday. The No. 11 Aggies (34-16, 18-10 SEC) jumped on Ole Miss (31-20, 13-15) starter Dylan DeLucia for seven runs on five hits and four walks in first two innings and spent the next seven innings staving off a Rebels comeback by stranding 10 Ole Miss runners on the bases.

Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco and left-handed pitcher John Gaddis were both ejected in the ninth inning. Gaddis will be suspended for four games and Bianco may be suspended for one game but a representative for Ole Miss baseball said Bianco's suspension isn't finalized.

With the loss, Ole Miss snaps a seven-game winning streak that included back-to-back SEC weekend sweeps against Missouri and LSU.

Prior to Thursday, Ole Miss hadn't lost a game this year that DeLucia started. But pitching on short rest after throwing last Saturday at LSU, the junior struggled to find his command. DeLucia walked four batters in the second inning; before Thursday he hadn't walked more than two batters in any game.

"I thought he made some mistakes in the zone and credit them for making some good swings off," assistant coach Carl Lafferty said of DeLucia. "They're a competitive offense. They do a pretty good job with off-speed. He gave up some hits on some changeups and breaking balls."

Relievers Jack Dougherty and Mason Nichols allowed one run in 5 ⅓ innings of relief, stabilizing the game and allowing the Rebels' offense to mount a comeback.

Ole Miss cut Texas A&M's lead to as few as two runs in the sixth inning on the back of strong offensive days from catcher Hayden Dunhurst and third baseman Justin Bench. The duo combined for five hits and five RBIs, including a three-run double from Dunhurst to open scoring for the Rebels in the bottom of the second.

Things got chippy

Both benches got agitated in the ninth inning. Gaddis allowed back-to-back home runs in the top of the ninth to push the Aggies' lead to 10-5. After the second home run, Texas A&M's Dylan Rock and Ole Miss' Peyton Chatagnier exchanged words rounding the bases, prompting Bianco to come out and chat with the umpires.

The umpires issued warning to both benches after Rock's home run.

One pitch later, Gaddis threw behind designated hitter Austin Bost and was quickly ejected from the game. No physical altercations happened, but a few of Gaddis' Ole Miss teammates had to restrain him and the home plate umpire stepped in front of Bost to avoid confrontation. Bianco was automatically ejected from the game because of the bench warning and Gaddis' ejection.

Ole Miss and Texas A&M return to action on Friday at 7 p.m. for Game 2 of the series.

Contact Nick Suss at 601-408-2674 or nsuss@gannett.com. Follow @nicksuss on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: No. 11 Texas A&M beats Ole Miss baseball 10-5 Thursday; Mike Bianco ejected in 9th inning

OXFORD, Miss. — The bracket is set for the 2022 SEC Baseball Tournament that will be held May 24-29 in Hoover, Ala. Ole Miss comes in as the No. 9 seed and will face No. 8 Vanderbilt in opening-round action on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Here’s the complete SEC...
