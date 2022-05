Two people were killed Sunday when a plane crashed in Broomfield, according to North Metro Fire Rescue District. The single-engine plane went down at about 11:50 a.m. in the Anthem Ranch neighborhood in northern Broomfield, near Lowell Boulevard and Las Brisas Drive, police said. Two people died; no one else was hurt and no homes were damaged, according to the fire department.

BROOMFIELD, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO