Plymouth-based Fluid Philosophy lights up the glass and ceramics business

Plymouth artist Andy Rock has been going with the flow for more than two decades, creating glass and ceramic works of art that range from intricate and vividly colorful chandeliers to wedding and memorial pieces.

He and his wife, Kacy Rock, operate Fluid Philosophy, a custom art business, as well as an Etsy shop called RockGlassandCeramic.

Working out of the Foci Minnesota Center for Glass Arts in Minneapolis and Vandalia Glassworks in St. Paul, Andy Rock heats glass to its melting point before shaping it into its many forms that have been put on display throughout the metro.

He started with ceramics at the age of 15, saying he became captivated by the potter’s wheel.

“I really enjoyed the process of moving the clay using the pressure inside my hands to center it on the wheel, and the progressive series of steps taken to form a vessel,” he wrote in an email. “I liked the challenge laid out by a procedure of movements that had to be executed together to create the final product. It gave me something to focus on mentally as a creative outlet for complex problem solving.”

While taking a ceramics course at Anoka-Ramsey Community College, he wandered into a glass studio.

“It was amazing to take all the skills from the pottery wheel and turn the axis horizontal with glowing hot magma dripping under gravity,” Andy Rock said. “Glass has such incredible qualities when it’s hot and in a semi-liquid state.”

While ceramics take days or weeks to complete, he said he appreciated that he could make a glass cup within minutes or hours. However, he noted challenges exist.

“Once a piece of glass is started on the end of a steel pipe there is no stopping or taking a break until it is completed,” he said.

Creating a glass piece requires preparation amid the complexity.

“When I make a piece of glass I am making hundreds of decisions about every aspect of what is going on around me at any given moment,” he said. “I get a great sense of personal satisfaction when it all goes well and I have created a piece of art that is a reflection of my effort.”

He is experimenting with a new means of fastening glass to other media for sculptures, noting that he enjoys a situation in which failure can and does occur.

“A lot of glass hits the floor during product development sessions but it is absolutely necessary to experience what does not work so you have confidence in split-second decisions to make the next thing work,” he said.

The heat from the furnaces, which run at 2,185-degrees Fahrenheit, also poses a challenge. Hot torches used at a bench burn at more than 3,000 degrees.

“It’s extremely hot. There’s no way around it,” Andy Rock said.

Temperatures in the studio can exceed 100 degrees even with fans and a ventilation system.

He noted that one of his larger fish sculptures can take as long as four hours to complete.

“In these conditions it’s like jogging in the sauna while taking a math test that you need to ace or crash and burn, and stakes get higher and higher the closer you get to the finish,” he said.

Staying hydrated while limiting the time for high exertion is key, he added. Proper rest and recovery is necessary, he advised.

The glass melted in the furnace is clear, but hundreds of colors exist that can be added separately.

“There is a lot of trial and error that goes into creating an interesting final color pattern,” he said. “Ultimately the color pattern and application method becomes the largest part of creating the final design of any piece of glass and constitutes the most work in the studio.”

His interest in the outdoors helped prompt him to create glass fish sculptures, beginning with trout before delving into other Minnesotan species like bass, Northern pike and walleye. A cow skull that appeared in a glass studio prompted him to make a similar ceramic sculpture, adding glass horns and mounting it on oak from a friend’s yard.

“He likes to do new things, see what the next thing is,” said Kacy Rock, who works as Fluid Philosophy’s business manager. “Andy is also an engineer, so he likes to come up with ways to do something. People may request something that we may not have done before. He likes working through the problem and figuring out how to do it. If it’s something that’s gone well, we usually keep going with it.”

Chandeliers have been major undertakings for him recently, with pieces displayed at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum and the American Swedish Institute. A large chandelier can consist of nearly 200 pieces and take weeks to complete. He provided a demonstration at the Minnesota State Fair last year in which he assembled and disassembled a piece.

He acknowledged often feeling frustrated and riding a rollercoaster of emotions when working on a multitude of pieces for each chandelier. Making the individual pieces is enjoyable for him, but assembling them into a larger piece has been a bigger challenge.

“Each time a chandelier is assembled it is a unique instance of arrangement,” he said.

He begins at the bottom of the frame and works up.

“I am constantly adjusting parts as assembly progresses,” he said. “The most frustrating is when you see a gap lower down that just won’t close and parts need to be removed.”

Assembly can take six to eight hours for larger chandeliers if problems do not emerge, but a significant problem can force him to completely tear down and redesign the work. On the other hand, he said onlookers at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum gasped and provided positive feedback when he managed to make an assembly work on the first try.

For major life occasions, Andy Rock creates unity ceremony glass for weddings and memorial glass containing the ashes of loved ones. He notes he enjoys hearing from friends and family that they still appreciate pieces he has made for them.

“I like that,” he said. “It makes me feel good about what I did long after the satisfaction of making it is gone.”

Looking ahead, Fluid Philosophy will be on display at the Excelsior Farmers and Artisan Market, which begins Tuesday, June 14, and the Wayzata Art Experience June 25-26.

To learn more, visit fluidphilosophy.com or etsy.com/shop/RockGlassandCeramic.

