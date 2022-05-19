ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leavenworth, WA

Home for sale is really a skatepark in Washington. See why Zillow Gone Wild is obsessed

By TJ Macias
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RVv6L_0fk63Xqo00

A unique and adventurous home has slid onto the real estate market in Leavenworth, Washington, for $729,000 . While it looks perfectly average on the outside, inside is a different ballgame altogether.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tbNOO_0fk63Xqo00
Exterior Screen grab from Zillow

While the 4,018-square-foot lodge has three separate living quarters — each with two bedrooms and one bathroom — the main draw of the property is the “pro-style indoor skate bowl” that separates the living areas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y3Hh6_0fk63Xqo00
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

It’s as cool-looking as you would think it is.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Smoon_0fk63Xqo00
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

The surrounding outdoor attractions are just as eventful as what’s going on inside the residence: There’s a private ski hill, mountain bike run and pump track around the property, the listing on Zillow.com says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LIA6Y_0fk63Xqo00
Kitchen Screen grab from Zillow

The home caught the attention of the popular social media real estate page, Zillow Gone Wild , and fans were in love with it. The caption of the post even said that this place would probably be famous skateboarder Tony Hawk’s dream home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SPGU8_0fk63Xqo00
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“Are you kidding me? I’d totally convert this into an Air B-n-B! Leavenworth is a tourist town and this would attract customers year round,” one person commented.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n135Y_0fk63Xqo00
Bedroom Screen grab from Zillow

“Real Estate Agent to Tony Hawk: Hey, you look like that skater, Tony Hawk,” another person joked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uR3bz_0fk63Xqo00
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“I skate quad roller skates and wouldn’t mind having my own bowl to skate,” someone said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uexLh_0fk63Xqo00
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“I might change that into a huge indoor pool…” one person commented.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CD8uP_0fk63Xqo00
Bedroom Screen grab from Zillow

“As a non-skateboarder, but a mother of six, I see a large built in playpen,” another observed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pLm16_0fk63Xqo00
Bathroom Screen grab from Zillow

“I laugh at the caption but, I like this property,” someone said. “It would be perfect for our family to gather at now that our 3 sons are all mostly grown up.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VmVqB_0fk63Xqo00
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“Giant ball pit, indoor pool, shark tank, queso dipping bowl, family burial plot, so many possibilities,” one person joked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dJk5f_0fk63Xqo00
Property grounds Screen grab from Zillow

Leavenworth is about 134 miles east of Seattle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34WB6o_0fk63Xqo00
Exterior Screen grab from Zillow

$5M mansion for sale in Missouri enchants with array of cool features. Take a look

Castle on the outside, modern day luxury inside. Check out Colorado home for sale

Comments / 0

Related
washingtonwaterfronts.com

3153 Rocky Point Rd NW

Enjoy watersports, seafood & vacation in your own Waterfront estate w/remarkable ~100 feet no bank Waterfront, 2 buoys & bulkhead. Nestled on .60 ac park-like wooded serene setting & amazing large green house. Unobstructed views of Olympic Mountain Range & Puget Sound/Dyes Inlet. A Diamond in the rough this charming older home appeals with its vintage & unique characteristics. Updated master bdr. suite. Majority of home on one level, 2 bedrooms on second level & 1 bedroom and bath on 3rd floor. 2 car attached garage. Minutes to Seattle ferry, shopping and activities. This unique Estate offers so many opportunities for the creative at heart. Unlimited potential for renovating or building. Fixer Sold As-Is. Buyer to verify all information.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
State
Colorado State
Local
Washington Business
Local
Washington Real Estate
State
Washington State
City
Leavenworth, WA
City
Home, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Popular side hustles to make extra money

SEATTLE — Side hustles are more popular than ever, and some people are finding entrepreneurial success in finding ways to earn extra money. KIRO 7 reporter Ranji Sinha recently talked with NerdWallet small business specialist Randa Kriss, who said there are a lot of things people can do to make a little more cash.
SEATTLE, WA
northwestprimetime.com

A New Chapter for Margaret Larson

Since this article appeared on the cover of our September/October 2021 edition, Margaret Larson has been a regular columnist with Northwest Prime Time. Thank you, Margaret!. Most people in the Seattle area are familiar with Margaret Larson as the face of KING 5’s New Day Northwest, a position she held for ten years.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skatepark#Housing List#Zillow Gone Wild#Zillow Com#Real Estate Agent
94.5 KATS

If You Think the Drunkest City in Washington is Yakima, You’re Wrong

Every so often we get lists for worst drivers, best buildings, craziest schools, or whatever, all listed state by state. We have a lot of hops in the Yakima valley. 75% of the hops used for beer in the US come from our backyard so I was wondering what the drunkest city in Washington state might be. I didn't really think it'd be Yakima but if it was I wouldn't've been surprised. As it turns out, not only is it not Yakima but a town I didn't consider.
YAKIMA, WA
SouthSoundTalk

Enjoy Elegant Waterfront Dining at These South Sound Restaurants

From mountain views to the glistening waves of the sound, there are majestic sights to take in across the South Sound. Combine a fantastic meal with mesmerizing vistas and enjoy elegant waterfront dining at these South Sound restaurants. Whether you are looking for a fabulous Sunday brunch or a new...
TACOMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
MyNorthwest

Copper River Salmon is back with its most inflated price yet

The first shipment of Alaska’s Copper River salmon arrived at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Tuesday morning, marking the start of the season for the popular fish. Tuesday’s shipment was the first of many this year. Three to four of these flights will touch down daily through the season, according to Adam Drouhard, Alaska Airlines’ Managing Director of Cargo.
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
916
Followers
254
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy