Well, that was a fun end to the season, wasn't it? AC Milan rolled to the Serie A title over Inter Milan, but of course, the biggest stories were Manchester City's dramatic comeback to pip Liverpool to the Premier League crown -- their fourth in five seasons -- and the end to the Kylian Mbappe saga, as the PSG star completed his deftest trick yet in committing to Paris over joining Real Madrid.

