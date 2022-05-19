ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Serene butterfly sanctuary comes with California estate for sale. Check out $14M home

By TJ Macias
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q9t6G_0fk62e2o00

A new home on the real estate market in Malibu, California, for $13.99 million comes with a few cool additions, including a monarch butterfly sanctuary that is sure to soothe the soul.

Not to mention the fact that the five-bedroom, 6.5-plus-bathroom estate comes with an underground tunnel so you can escape to the beach unnoticed.

“Stunning new compound nestled in the beautiful, gated enclave of Ramirez Canyon, just moments from the beach,” the listing on Douglas Elliman says.

“Set on 1.6 private acres, this warm, thoughtful new construction is the perfect place to relax and retreat with its resort-style pool area and expansive eucalyptus grove, certified as a monarch butterfly sanctuary. Private tunnel access below the PCH allows for easy access to the beach.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wMWJM_0fk62e2o00
A resort-style pool is just one of the features of this Malibu mansion, which also boasts a monarch butterfly sanctuary and an underground beach tunnel. Lauren More/Douglas Elliman Realty

The house was certified as a sanctuary for the insects, listing agent Mark Kitching told the Sacramento Bee.

“This unique property has been certified by the Malibu Coastal Commission as a sanctuary for butterflies making their way to or from Canada to South California,” Kitching said. “It’s typically between the months of October and March when the eucalyptus trees are covered with monarchs.”

Other features of the 7,000-square-foot residence include:

  • Indoor/outdoor floor plan

  • High ceilings

  • Pool house

  • Outdoor kitchen

  • Library

  • Screening room

  • Game room

  • Gym

  • Outdoor meditation decks

Also included are “indoor and outdoor speakers, camera systems, as well as Tesla solar and battery backup add to the sustainability, security and convenience of this home,” the listing says.

