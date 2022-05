Tiger Woods fought hard to make the cut at the 2022 PGA Championship but, after a pain-filled and bad third round, he might withdraw from the final round. What Tiger Woods accomplished on Friday at the 2022 PGA Championship was nothing short of remarkable. In just his second tournament back since the early-2021 car accident that nearly caused him to lose his leg, he fought back from an opening-round 74 and through obvious pain to shoot a 69 and make the cut.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO