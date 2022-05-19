ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harley-Davidson Abruptly Stops Making Gas-Powered Motorcycles

By Thom Taylor
 4 days ago
Harley-Davidson has abruptly stopped manufacturing of all gas-powered motorcycles while it deals with a "regulatory issue" seen as a problem with an outside supplier...

Funny Thing
4d ago

So in other words, the government is making it impossible for them to run their American business. People wake up ! Vote Republican !

Reply(126)
837
Joe Mo
3d ago

if Harley Davidson goes to electric vehicles, it will loose and go broke. as they say, go woke go broke. stay away from electric vehicles. to build them is to destroy America. look it up see for yourself.

Reply(26)
342
Jay Glemser
4d ago

they, since us old fogeys are dying off, are trying to appeal to the Soy Latte crowd .... I think it's a Desperate move to keep the brand alive

Reply(13)
170
Related
TheStreet

Here's Why Harley-Davidson Is Pausing All Production

Harley-Davidson (HOG) - Get Harley-Davidson, Inc. Report bikes are known for being loud and intense, but supply chain issues are forcing the company to go quiet for the next two weeks. The Milwaukee-based company announced that it will suspend all vehicle assembly and shipments, excluding its electric vehicle line LiveWire.
CARS
CNBC

Harley-Davidson to suspend most vehicle assembly due to parts issue

Harley-Davidson said on Thursday the bike maker will suspend all vehicle assembly and shipments for a two-week period, excluding those from its electric vehicle division LiveWire, due to a parts issue related to a supplier. The company said it took the decision after a third-party supplier informed Harley about a...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford's Latest Move Spells The End For Dealerships As We Know Them

It's safe to say we've all (hopefully) learned something from the pandemic - whether that be about looking out for our fellow man or, in this case, about the auto industry. Ford has indeed learned something from the pandemic, realizing the dealership model is starting to feel pretty outdated. That's...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle#Electric Motorcycles#Electric Bikes#Vehicles#Ecu#Harleys Getty#Harley Davidson Livewire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Cars
WXYZ

Hybrid and electric car owners furious about new taxes

Gas prices are on the rise, so you may be thinking an electric car or hybrid may be the answer. But what many drivers don't know is that in many states you may have to pay an extra tax on that earth-friendly car. A growing number of owners of these...
KENTUCKY STATE
Fox News

These 5 used cars' trade-in values are skyrocketing

The stock market has been having a rough patch lately, but many Americans may have appreciating assets they're not aware of. Not in their bank or brokerage account, but in the driveway. A new survey from Cars.com found that the trade-in values for used cars and trucks from 2018-2021 remain...
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Turns Out Mixing Water And Diesel Fuel Is A Great Thing

Climate change and air pollution concerns seem like they’re on a faster track than our ability to mobilize against them, so we need bold solutions now. The advent of our carbon-neutral future will be measured in decades, so it’s important we support big gains within our current paradigm whenever possible. Enter Trillion, the company behind a revolutionary new fuel named HydroDiesel+®, and its effort to commercially scale their solution through a current Reg-CF Crowdfunding Campaign.
ENVIRONMENT
Motorious

Another Classic Car Collection Left To Rot

This lot of cars is possibly the largest gathering of utility vehicles, economy cars, and American muscle cars to ever be discovered in Europe. Some of the most remarkable collections of classic cars from across the world have been found in the vast United Kingdom. Everything from vintage BMWs to even some of the rarest American muscle cars can be found in that incredible land, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a collection as large as this one. Everything from old Ford utility vans to German automobiles built for rough terrain can be found here, but there are a few cars that caught our eye particularly well. You'll see exactly what we're talking about in just a few seconds as these cars have seen some terrifying times during their lives. The three cars that greet you at the entrance are outstanding examples of this.
CARS
Motorious

Abandoned Farmhouse Hides Several Classic Cars

Often times the term “time capsule” is used to describe what are obviously highly staged barn find videos – this is not one of those times. Instead, what we bring to you today is an amazing video of a guy exploring an abandoned farmhouse located in the middle of nowhere in Canada, along with several classic cars and some farm equipment, for good measure. While it’s sad to see these vehicles just deteriorating as they sit, at the same time it’s incredibly mesmerizing.
CARS
Motorious

Car Guy Gets Sent To Heaven On The Dragstrip

If there is one thing you should know from reading automotive content, car people are fantastic. Some of the most heartwarming stories have come from our beloved community, such as raising money for charity and hosting wild car-focused celebrations. Often, it's also one of the easiest ways to make friends and bond over a shared passion. That is why the automotive scene is one of the closes-nit families you can find for anyone with at least an interest in vehicles. However, few things in this world last forever, and eventually, the older members begin to pass on, thus continuing the cycle which brings old and new blood together. So what do you do when a fellow car enthusiast is sent to the pearly gates? You give them a proper send-off!
CARS
CNET

Tesla Is Taking Semi Reservations and Asking for $20,000 Deposit

Tesla is accepting reservations for its electric Semi. The Semi originally debuted in 2017, so it's about time. Now Tesla has to actually get the Semi into production. At this point, the Tesla Semi is starting to feel like one of those vehicles that exist somewhere in the space between pure vaporware and a production vehicle, where there are working examples being tested in the wild, but the production version keeps getting pushed and pushed. That could be set to change, though, because according to a report Monday by InsideEVs, Tesla is taking reservations and accepting deposits for the Semi.
ECONOMY
MotorAuthority

Armored Cadillac Escalade doubles as a leather-lined, bulletproof, rolling safe room

California-based Quality Coachworks has turned the Cadillac Escalade into a very luxurious armored vehicle. The latest in the company's series of AddArmor vehicles, the 2022 B6 Escalade features lightweight B6 AR 500 bullet-resistant material in every body panel that offers B6-level protection, plus B6-level reinforced glass that can sustain prolonged strikes from rocks, bats, or other blunt objects, the company claims. A PA siren system (to disperse crowds) and run-flat tires also help prepare the Escalade for dangerous situations. B6 protection is the highest level of civilian protection allowed and it stops 7.62x55 mm rounds fired from an R1 assault rifle.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

