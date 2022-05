PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Pineville Police are investigating after responding to a call of a body found on the Red River levee on Sunday. The call came in around 11:31 a.m. on May 22 that the body of a Black male was found on the levee between the Pineville sewer treatment facility and Fort Randolph State Park. Police have identified the man but they are not releasing the name until the family has been notified.

