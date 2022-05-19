Pueblo County Sheriff warns of people impersonating deputies

PUEBLO, Colo. — Law enforcement in Pueblo are warning the public of several men possibly impersonating Sheriff’s Office deputies.

The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) posted about the incident on their Facebook page , saying that just after 5 a.m. on May 17, a male wearing what appeared to be clothing with a Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office patch approached the door of a residence in the 4600 block of Solar Drive. The male knocked on the door, but the resident did not answer. The male left and then later returned with another person and knocked again, but the resident did not answer.









The man pictured above, as well as two others, were wearing bandanas over their faces. A fourth person was in a vehicle they all arrived in, described as a white SUV, possibly a Buick Encore.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office also posted about the incident on Twitter , confirming that none of these individuals work for the Sheriff’s Office. PCSO said their deputies don’t wear bandanas over their faces, would clearly identify themselves, and would have a badge and identification to show they are deputies.

If you question whether someone is legitimate law enforcement, PCSO said to call 911 as dispatchers know if a deputy is at the location.

If anyone knows anything about this incident or knows who these individuals are, call the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250, the Pueblo Police Department non-emergency line at 719-553-2502, or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or go online at http://pueblocrimestoppers.com .

