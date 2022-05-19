ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DEQ awaiting response from Bristol, Va. regarding landfill recommendations

By John Price, Van Jones
 4 days ago

BRISTOL, Tenn. ( WJHL ) – The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) says that the clock is ticking as they wait on a response from the City of Bristol, Virginia regarding a plan to address the city’s landfill.

In April, a panel of experts released a report containing suggestions on how to fix the issue of the odor that is being emitted from the City’s landfill. Among those suggestions, ceasing to use the landfill while people work to fix the problem was offered as a solution.

Bristol, Va. mayor responds to report recommending landfill closure

The DEQ said in a letter sent as a reminder that Bristol, Virginia has until May 20 to confirm that they received that letter from the department. On that same date, the city must also confirm that they are working on a plan centered around the recommendations made by the expert panel.

The city must submit a plan of action to the DEQ by July 6.

Check out the latest news regarding the Bristol Virginia landfill on WJHL.com's landfill news category .

