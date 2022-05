Tony Ferguson has been accused of ducking fellow lightweight contender Gregor Gillespie and “El Cucuy” isn’t happy about it. Earlier this month Gillespie was removed from the UFC rankings and fans thought he had been released from the promotion. Gillespie quickly took to social media to explain that he’s still under UFC contract, but was removed from the rankings due to inactivity. After all, “Gift” has competed just once since his infamous head kick knockout loss to Kevin Lee at UFC 244 back in 2019.

