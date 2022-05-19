ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Pies on the Playground Salmon Bay K-8 Families of Color

seattleschools.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePies on the Playground Salmon Bay K-8 Families of Color. When: May 26, 5-6:30 p.m. Where: Salmon Bay Park, 2001 NW Canoe Pl, Seattle 98117. Who: Parents/caregivers of BIPOC...

salmonbayk8.seattleschools.org

seattleschools.org

Creative Advantage Vision Meeting

Do you have a vision for the Arts at Olympic View?. Wednesday, May 25, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Facilitated by Creative Advantage Coach, Liz McFarland. In person at Olympic View Elementary, Room 212 (Multi-Arts) A light supper will be provided, but no child care. Or remotely via TEAMS link below:. Questions or...
seattleschools.org

O.V. 5th Grade Families: Welcome to JAMS!

We are excited to welcome your family to middle school. In the next few days you will also receive a paper version of this communication. Our goal at JAMS is to make information as easy as possible to access so we will continue to send updates via this newsletter.. Please let us know at jams@seattleschools.org if your address, phone number, or email has changed. We want to be sure that families are getting the information they need for a successful transition to middle school.
seattleschools.org

Friday 5/20 Message to Famililes

I hope you had a great week and are looking forward to our weekend ahead. We had our Climate Day of Action on Wednesday, planned and led by our students. Community members participated alongside students and the Nathan Hale Community Organization provided lunch for workshop leaders. The amazing day culminated in an Earth flag-raising in the front of school with an open mic time for students to share their reflections. Today, we had our first Spirit assembly in two years! We are one week away from Memorial Day Weekend, and one week closer to senior prom, graduation, and all other celebrations to close out our school year. Please see our message below which includes information on senior prom, Spirit week, and a call for student graduation speakers.
seattleschools.org

Class of 2022 Yard Signs – Order by June 3

Senior Families, we have placed a bulk order the Class of 2022 Yard Signs and you can now place an order celebrating your Ballard Graduating Senior!. Class of 22 Yard Signs are $5 and can be paid on the parents SchoolPay account. In addition, there is an option to pay more if you would like help a student in need.
