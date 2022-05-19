Pies on the Playground Salmon Bay K-8 Families of Color

I hope you had a great week and are looking forward to our weekend ahead. We had our Climate Day of Action on Wednesday, planned and led by our students. Community members participated alongside students and the Nathan Hale Community Organization provided lunch for workshop leaders. The amazing day culminated in an Earth flag-raising in the front of school with an open mic time for students to share their reflections. Today, we had our first Spirit assembly in two years! We are one week away from Memorial Day Weekend, and one week closer to senior prom, graduation, and all other celebrations to close out our school year. Please see our message below which includes information on senior prom, Spirit week, and a call for student graduation speakers.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO