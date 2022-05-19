Letters to the Editor — May 20, 2022

The Issue: Tax filings showing BLM founder Patrisse Cullors paid family members with organization funds.

Is there any doubt in anyone’s mind that Black Lives Matter is nothing more than a scam ( “Black Lives Tatters,” May 18)?

Rather than using their supporters’ donations for the betterment of the black community, BLM’s totally corrupt leaders have been using the money to buy up luxury properties, make big payouts to people within their personal circle and throw lavish parties to celebrate their “success.”

I feel bad for anyone who ever rallied in support of Black Lives Matter — for you have been taken for a fool and totally ripped off.

Bill Calvo, Floral Park

This misuse of funds is going to have the ripple effect of a decline in funding. It will create a chilling effect on donors.

I’m amazed at the lack of fiduciary responsibility from Cullors and board members and the levels of wasted spending, along with missed opportunities to have a real impact.

It seems they were clouded by greed and blinded by self-interest in financially supporting families and friends, which served no interest in improving the horrible circumstances facing so many black communities.

Greg Raleigh

Washington, DC

Every single person who donated money, hung a flag, posted a sign and protested on behalf of BLM is complicit in the charity’s scheme to divert operational funds for leaders’ private use.

You were hoodwinked by master manipulators, and not one of you who jumped on the BLM train will admit to being taken for a ride.

A cool $37 million went to finance real estate in upscale neighborhoods, travel on private planes, grants for grassroots support and “consultants.”

The only lives improved by BLM were those of Cullors and her merry band of thieves. Choose your representatives and champions of honor wisely.

Theresa O’Brien

Melville

The real tragedy of BLM is that it did not do one thing to make the lives of African-Americans in our country better.

Cullors and her merry band of Marxists used cowardly woke corporations and virtue-signaling celebrity morons to enrich themselves and betrayed the very people they allegedly cared about.

Robert DiNardo

Farmingdale

The Issue: CUNY Law School faculty’s approval of a resolution supporting Boycott, Divest and Sanction.

New York used to be a haven for Jews, but has turned into a cesspool of anti-Semitism (“CUNY Israel Slap,” May 19).

It was bad enough that CUNY Law School deemed it OK to have as its commencement speaker Nerdeen Mohsen Kiswani, a person who supports the destruction of Israel.

Now the CUNY Law School faculty council has backed the anti-Israel Boycott, Divest and Sanction movement.

Anti-Semitic hate crimes are up 24% in New York. Where is the outrage? Where are the elected officials?

JJ Levine

Miami Beach, Fla.

As a professor at one of the CUNY schools, I am amazed and disconcerted that some of my colleagues at the CUNY Law School would choose to champion the BDS movement as a priority.

Everyone is entitled to express their feelings. That is what democracy about. However, I do not hear the same outrage over our current bail-reform law, which makes a mockery of our criminal-justice system.

Best to put more energy into what effects New Yorkers on a daily basis and pay less attention to foreign policy issues that they probably know less about.

Martin Garfinkle

Staten Island

