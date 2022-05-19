90s continue for Friday and Saturday, with unsettled weather possible this weekend

Effective: 2022-05-23 13:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Cabarrus The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Tornado Warning for Western Cabarrus County in the Piedmont of North Carolina * Until 215 PM EDT. * At 144 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles southwest of Downtown Concord, or over Harrisburg, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Expect damage to mobile homes, roofs, and vehicles. * This dangerous storm will be near Downtown Concord and West Concord around 150 PM EDT. Kannapolis around 210 PM EDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

CABARRUS COUNTY, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO