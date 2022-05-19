ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

90s continue for Friday and Saturday, with unsettled weather possible this weekend

By Jason Myers
WBTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 90s for Friday and Saturday, and near 90 degrees for Sunday. Late-day thunderstorms will be possible for this weekend, with scattered rain and storms likely for Monday. High temperatures return to the upper 70s to lower 80s for next...

