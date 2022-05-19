ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburghers standing with Buffalo after mass shooting

By Royce Jones
 4 days ago

Pittsburghers to send support banner to Buffalo after mass shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Following what police are calling a racially motivated mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, a local group is working to send some much-needed support from Pittsburgh.

Leaders from the Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh said they recognize that when neighbors are hurting, we have a shared responsibility to stand up for them, even by doing something as simple as signing your name to show that you care.

That is why the group is encouraging people to stop by their locations in Squirrel Hill or the South Hills to sign a banner that will be delivered to another community organization in Buffalo.

Organizers said they understand that they may not be able to reach everyone, but drawing from their own personal experience, having this type of support often lends strength to those experiencing a period of pain like the people in Buffalo.

You can sign your name on the banner during regular business hours through Friday.

