Buncombe County, NC

Severe Weather Statement issued for Buncombe, Madison, Yancey by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-19 18:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-19 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Anderson, Greenville, Pickens by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 17:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Anderson; Greenville; Pickens A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL GREENVILLE...NORTH CENTRAL ANDERSON AND EAST CENTRAL PICKENS COUNTIES At 509 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Easley, or near Powdersville, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Easley around 510 PM EDT. Welcome and Powdersville around 520 PM EDT. Greenville Downtown, Cherrydale Point, Furman University, Berea and West Greenville around 530 PM EDT. Taylors around 540 PM EDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greene, Hawkins, Sullivan, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 15:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-21 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Greene; Hawkins; Sullivan; Washington The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Sullivan County in east Tennessee East central Hawkins County in east Tennessee Northern Washington County in east Tennessee Northeastern Greene County in east Tennessee * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 455 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Surgoinsville, or near Rogersville, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Johnson City, Kingsport, Jonesborough, Gray, Oak Grove, Spurgeon, Colonial Heights, Bluff City, Morril`s Cave and Tri-City Airport. This includes the following highways Interstate 26 in Tennessee between mile markers 5 and 19. Interstate 81 in Tennessee between mile markers 42 and 64. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GREENE COUNTY, TN

