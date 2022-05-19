Customs Intercepts 2,175 Pounds Of Marijuana Buried In Boxes For Foam Pool Toys

Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Office of Field Operations intercepted more than a ton of marijuana at the Fort Street Cargo Facility in Detroit, Michigan on May 11.

An x-ray scan of an inbound tractor-trailer and subsequent physical inspection conducted by officers and a K-9 team revealed 2,175 pounds of marijuana concealed within boxes manifested as foam pool toys.

The illicit cargo was seized along with the trailer.

Marijuana seized May 11

“This seizure underscores CBP’s long standing commitment to the border security mission,” said Port Director Devin Chamberlain. “The men and women of CBP continue to work diligently to keep our Nation and our communities safe.”

