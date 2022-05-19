Flood Advisory issued for Monroe, St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 09:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-24 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extreme caution if venturing our on these water bodies as many hazards exist. Target Area: Lake; St. Louis FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is occurring. Namakan Lake has already surpassed the level reached in the 2014 flood and is continuing to rise. Rainy Lake rose above the 2014 level May 23rd. * WHERE...Rivers and lakes within the Rainy River Basin including Crane Lake, Namakan Lake, Kabetogama Lake and Rainy Lake. * WHEN...Flooding is occurring now and is expected to continue. * IMPACTS...Strong lake level rises are ongoing. Flooding continues and lake levels have yet to crest. Expect high water continuing for the next several weeks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 456 PM CDT, Emergency management reported ongoing flooding across the warned area. - Lake levels on Namakan Lake are expected to rise an additional 6 to 7 inches between May 23rd and May 30th. Namakan Lake inflows have crested but remain higher than outflows. A crest is possible the first week in June if relatively dry weather continues. Rainy lake is expected to rise an additional 11 to 12 inches between May 23rd and May 30th. Rainy lake has exceed the 2014 flood level. The rate of rise on Rainy lake should slow over the next 7 day forecast period. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Rainer, Island View, Voyageurs National Park, Crane Lake and Kabetogama Lake. - http://www.weather.gov/dlh/RainyRiverBasin

LAKE COUNTY, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO