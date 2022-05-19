Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Buncombe, Madison, Yancey by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 17:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Anderson; Greenville; Pickens A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL GREENVILLE...NORTH CENTRAL ANDERSON AND EAST CENTRAL PICKENS COUNTIES At 509 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Easley, or near Powdersville, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Easley around 510 PM EDT. Welcome and Powdersville around 520 PM EDT. Greenville Downtown, Cherrydale Point, Furman University, Berea and West Greenville around 530 PM EDT. Taylors around 540 PM EDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC ・ 2 HOURS AGO