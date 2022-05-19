ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, NC

Deputies shut down drug house, seize meth and magic mushrooms in Henderson County

By Amanda Shaw
FOX Carolina
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said they seized hundreds of grams of methamphetamine from a drug house in East Flat Rock....

www.foxcarolina.com

Comments / 0

Related
wnctimes.com

Asheville Law Enforcement Arrest Man on Multiple Narcotics Charges

Asheville -- May 21, 2022: Asheville Police announced detectives and officers from the Asheville Police Department worked together Thursday afternoon in west Asheville to apprehend a drug trafficker. Cordero Burgin, a suspect wanted on many crimes, was apprehended by the APD team in the 200 block of Deaverview Road. Burgin...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Update after four teens killed in Newberry County shootings

The Anderson Co. Museum has a new summer exhibit that will have you singing. Caleb Kennedy was charged with driving under the influence after a deadly crash in Spartanburg. He was released from jail on a $50,000 bond. 4 Teens Killed in Newberry. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Two shootings...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

SLED investigating death of Newberry County inmate

NEWBERRY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the death of an inmate on Monday. A SLED spokesperson said the inmate died at Newberry County Detention Center, but did not release details. The investigation is ongoing.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henderson County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Henderson County, NC
City
East Flat Rock, NC
East Flat Rock, NC
Crime & Safety
WSPA 7News

Deputies close drug house, arrest 2 in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office closed a drug house and arrested two people Wednesday in East Flat Rock. Deputies said investigators were conducting surveillance on a home at West Blue Ridge Road due to an alleged sale of methamphetamine from the place. A vehicle left the home during the surveillance, […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Officers: NC man wanted for hitting 74-year-old at Asheville bar

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officers are searching for a man accused of hitting a 74-year-old at a bar in Asheville on May 20, according to the Asheville Police Department. According to officers, 34-year-old James Ryan Edmond was charged with two counts of Assault Inflicting Serious Injury for allegedly hitting...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Ashville Police investigating deadly late-night motorcycle crash

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating a motorcycle crash that took the life of the driver. The crash happened around 12:40 a.m. Saturday near the 2200 block of Hendersonville Road in south Asheville, according to the department. Police said Gregory Antonio Davis, 48, was riding...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

13-year-old drowns while swimming in North Carolina river

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A 13-year-old from Asheville drowned on Sunday while swimming in the river between Bat Cave and Chimney Rock, according to Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the 13-year-old was swimming with his family when the incident occurred. Deputies believe he was pulled under...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Mushroom#Drug Trafficking#Drug House#Magic Mushrooms#Psilocybin Mushrooms
FOX Carolina

Officers searching for missing father and son from Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said officers are searching for a father and son recently reported missing. Officers said 13-year-old Jose Hernandez and his father Mateo Hernandez Vargas were last seen on East Orr Street in Anderson. According to officers, they’re possibly traveling in a blue...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Caleb Kennedy Released from Jail

The Anderson Co. Museum has a new summer exhibit that will have you singing. Two shootings in Newberry on Sunday leave four teens dead. Investigators are searching for answers. Son, grandson charged after Henderson Co. woman killed. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Beloved diner owner Paula Clark was shot in...
NEWBERRY, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg Co. man accused of breaking into ex-girlfriend’s house and shooting her

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said one person was charged following a shooting in Spartanburg County on Monday morning. Deputies said they responded to a home along Highway 221 in Enoree at around 6:30 a.m. on Monday. When they arrived, they found a woman who’d been shot twice, accompanied by several family members and friends. They told deputies that the victim’s ex-boyfriend, 33-year-old Bradford Wallace Lewis Foxworth, had come to her house that morning, broken out her front windshield, kicked in the door to her home and assaulted her. According to the victim, as Foxworth was leaving, he fired multiple gunshots into her house and hit her.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate development pushing wildlife out

The Anderson Co. Museum has a new summer exhibit that will have you singing. Caleb Kennedy was charged with driving under the influence after a deadly crash in Spartanburg. He was released from jail on a $50,000 bond. 4 Teens Killed in Newberry. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Two shootings...
NEWBERRY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX Carolina

Deputies locate missing Greenville County teens safe

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office announced that two missing teenagers were found safe on Monday. Deputies said 16-year-old Alexis Frady and 15-year-old Brittany Frady were last seen on Lake Loop in Travelers Rest. Investigators believe the teens are runaways. They were seen getting...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials release new details after 4 teens killed in Newberry County

NEWBERRY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are working to piece together what led up the deadly shootings claiming the lives of four teenagers in Newberry County over the weekend. Saturday night, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said 16-year-old Mykain Davis was killed in a shooting on Wise...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Sheriff: Three charged after search for missing woman leads to human remains

MACON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Macon County Sheriff’s Office said deputies charged three people after human remains were found during the search for a missing woman. Deputies said their investigation began when a family member filed a “missing person” report on Friday, May 20 and told them she had not heard from her sister in several weeks. Following this report, deputies began working with the family member and the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office to try and find the missing woman or the people she spent time around. Through their initial investigation, deputies said they narrowed down their search to two areas of Macon County.
MACON COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy