Deputies shut down drug house, seize meth and magic mushrooms in Henderson County

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said one person was charged following a shooting in Spartanburg County on Monday morning. Deputies said they responded to a home along Highway 221 in Enoree at around 6:30 a.m. on Monday. When they arrived, they found a woman who’d been shot twice, accompanied by several family members and friends. They told deputies that the victim’s ex-boyfriend, 33-year-old Bradford Wallace Lewis Foxworth, had come to her house that morning, broken out her front windshield, kicked in the door to her home and assaulted her. According to the victim, as Foxworth was leaving, he fired multiple gunshots into her house and hit her.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC ・ 1 HOUR AGO