There are about six gazillion different kinds of monitor on the market, all potentially having around double the features you want to look out for. It's easily the most confusing market for monitors I've ever seen with so much slight variation and just so many damn acronyms. Most gamers are just trying to get the best option within budget, which is why I've taken a look at this ViewSonic VX2882-4KP gaming monitor.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 HOURS AGO