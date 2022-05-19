ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

San Jose crews extinguish brush fire at Overfelt Gardens

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4chkI1_0fk5xf0E00

SAN JOSE -- Fire crews in the South Bay appear to have put out a brush fire that broke out in Overfelt Gardens on McKee Road in San Jose Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported burning in the park located on the 2100 block of McKee Road at around 2:15 p.m. Thursday.

Chopper 5 footage showed  flames burning in several areas around the Chinese Cultural Garden located in the park west of I-680 in the Ludlow neighborhood. The fire could be seen burning close to a structure that was in the garden, but authorities later confirmed it didn't sustain any damage.

San Jose brush fire burning at Overfelt Gardens. CBS

Firefighters could be seen directing their hoses on areas of vegetation that were still burning as of around 2:40 p.m., though crews seemed to be getting the fire under control a short time later.

San Jose Fire later said there were a total of five separate spot fires extinguished by crews with combined size estimated at three acres.  San Jose police responded to provide traffic control on westbound McKee between Ludlow and Educational Park during the incident.

The fire was brought under control at 3:26 p.m. Authorities said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

San Jose Fire also responded to a second fire that was extinguished in Kelley Park adjacent to Yerba Buena High School on the 1800 block of Lucretia Avenue. That fire was initially reported at around 1:40 p.m. as a structure fire, but was isolated to vegetation. There was no word on the cause of that fire either.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS San Francisco

Update: Brush fire contained in remote area of Contra Costa near Tassajara

PLEASANTON -- Fire crews have contained a brush fire burning in a remote area of Contra Costa County near Tassajara Monday, according to authorities.Video from Chopper 5 showed the brush fire burning near the intersection of Camino Tassajara and Highland Road. As of about 3:30 p.m., Cal Fire said the fire was approximately 25 acres.  Units from San Ramon Valley Fire, Contra Costa County Fire and Alameda County Fire have also been sent to the scene. Cal Fire is sending aircraft, bulldozers and hand crews.While there are no homes nearby, Cal Fire said it is sending a full response to the...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Crews Rescue Missing Person in Daly City

The North County Fire Authority said Sunday that crews successfully rescued a person, who was missing for five days. The person was transported to a local hospital for treatment. "Thanks to the group of people who were walking the trails and called 911 for help!" the North County Fire Authority's...
DALY CITY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
City
Ludlow, CA
San Jose, CA
Government
Local
California Government
CBS San Francisco

Dramatic CHP Daly City cliff rescue captured on video

DALY CITY (CBS SF) -- Despite challenging winds, a California Highway Patrol helicopter crew safely plucked a man clinging to a Daly City cliff 500 feet above the Pacific Ocean -- a rescue recorded on video.The CHP said they got a call from Daly City firefighters around  5:10 p.m. Thursday, asking for helicopter assistance at Mussel Rock along a cliff face high above the ocean. A local fisherman had called 911, reporting a male victim clinging to a vertical cliff wall, approximately half way down a 500-foot cliff. Due to his location, ground rescuers were unable to locate him.When the CHP helicopter arrived overhead, the crew located the victim. Due to his location, it was determined that a helicopter rescue would be the safest and most efficient way to remove the man from the cliff face.The pilot maneuvered chopper and an officer/paramedic was dropped down to the man. He was placed into a rescue harness and both he and the officer were short-hauled to a nearby landing zone.The man's condition was not released and an explanation about how he got stranded given.
DALY CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Owens Fire smoke expected to affect Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is issuing a wild fire air quality advisory for Saturday. Officials say smoke from the Owens Fire will affect the North Bay, northern East Bay, San Francisco and Peninsula. The air quality is expected to be in the moderate range with smokey and hazy […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fire#Fire Burning#San Jose Fire Department#Yerba Buena High School#Chinese#Cbs Firefighters
CBS San Francisco

Update: Police identify 2 pedestrians that died in San Francisco SoMa collision with taxi

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- San Francisco police are investigating a deadly collision between a taxi cab and pedestrians Sunday afternoon.It happened around 4:30 p.m. at Third and Mission streets near the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts in the city's south of Market neighborhood.Police say a taxi crashed into another car causing the cab to hit some people on the sidewalk.Two women were killed and two others were injured. UPDATE: Police identified the two women killed in the crash as 31-year-old Willa Henderson and 72-year-old Mary Henderson, both of Vero Beach, Florida.Police said it was a freak accident."We rarely see any incidents like this in the downtown area and especially in this time of the day," SFPD spokesman Ofc. Robert Rueca said. "We will be working with the Municipal Transportation Agency to see if traffic and engineering could be a factor."Police say drugs and alcohol don't appear to be a factor and there is no word if there was a passenger inside the taxi.The intersection was closed as police investigated into the late evening.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Three seriously injured in Santa Cruz county crash on Sunday

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (CBS SAN FRANCISCO - Three people suffered major injuries including a child in a crash involving a vehicle, two trees and a fire hydrant Sunday evening in the unincorporated Santa Cruz County community of Corralitos, California Highway Patrol officials said Monday.Officers responded at 5:40 p.m. to Hames Road at Hames Hollow where a 2002 Mazda hit a tree, then a fire hydrant and then another tree.Water from the fire hydrant was landing on the Mazda making it more difficult for emergency responders to extricate the three from it, CHP officials said.All three were eventually taken by air ambulance to hospitals, according to the CHP. Neither alcohol nor drugs are thought to have played a role in the crash.  
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Firefighters Contain Brush Fire That Burned Close to Buildings Near Concord

Firefighters on Friday extinguished a wind-whipped brush fire that burned close to some businesses next to Highway 4 in the Concord area. The blaze scorched 20 acres of dry grass near Willow Pass Court before crews were able to stop its forward progress, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.
CONCORD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KRON4 News

Crews respond to fire at Chevron Refinery in Richmond

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding a fire at the Chevron Refinery in Richmond Saturday afternoon, the company announced on Twitter. The fire is at an unoccupied warehouse in the northeast section of the refinery. The warehouse is used as storage for landscaping equipment, Chevron said. Winds are blowing from the south out to […]
RICHMOND, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Crash in Concord takes out fire hydrant Saturday night

CONCORD, CA (May 22, 2022) — A late night Saturday car crash took out a fire hydrant and created a spectacular water geyser. The accident happened at Pacheco St. and Grant St. Concord Police shut down the intersection. Joining forces with the Contra Costa County Fire Department, they quickly...
CONCORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mystery surrounds body discovered in Oakland burning car

OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN -- Detectives were trying to unravel how a man died after his body was discovered in a burning car on Friday night.Authorities said  firefighters responded at about 9 p.m. to the 2600 block of High Street to a call to douse a vehicle that had caught fire. After the fire was out, firefighters asked police to tow the vehicle. But when officers searched the vehicle, they discovered the man's body.Police have called the death "unexplained" and would await a coroner's results to determine if foul play was involved.The man's name was not available from the Alameda County coroner's bureau Sunday morning.  He had not been identified and his next of kin notified.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

San Mateo Police make arrest in bus stop homicide

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Mateo Police Department announced it has arrested a 56-year-old transient in connection with a fatal stabbing at a SamTrans bus stop on May 14. According to SMPD, patrol officers were dispatched to the SamTrans bus stop located at 11 West Hillsdale Boulevard after receiving a call of a […]
SAN MATEO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Crews make progress battling Quail Fire; Evacuation orders lifted

WINTERS -- Firefighters are making progress in battling the Quail Fire in Solano County early Saturday evening, fighting a blaze that began in hilly terrain west of Winters and northwest of Vacaville.A Cal Fire spokesperson said the fire, which began at 3:14 p.m., had scorched 135 acres. However, firefighters had brought the containment from zero percent to 45 percent as of 7:30 p.m.The fire began in the area of Quail Canyon Road and Pleasants Valley Road, just south of Highway 128 and west of Interstate 505, just south of the Putah Creek State Wildlife Area.An evacuation order was issued by the Solano County Office of Emergency Services, but was reduced by Saturday evening to a warning for the following areas:Todo Quail Canyon RdPleasant Valley Road from Quail Canyon northbound to Highway 128 and westbound to the county line.Napa County OES officials said smoke may be visible in eastern Napa County but no threats from the Quail Fire have been identified and no evacuations have been ordered in Napa County.
VACAVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
58K+
Followers
22K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy