Memphis, TN

Police: Boy, 2, dies after being left in car at Memphis day care

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee toddler died Thursday after being left in a car at a Memphis day care center, authorities said.

According to the Memphis Police Department, the 2-year-old boy was left in the vehicle in the parking lot of Education is the Key Childcare, WHBQ-TV reported. Temperatures rose into the 90s in Memphis on Thursday, according to the television station. Thursday’s high of 91 degrees was one degree shy of the record set in 1998.

The child was found at about 2:40 p.m. CDT and was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police told WHBQ.

Memphis police said the child was picked up by a staff member on Thursday and was driven to the day care center, according to the television station. Police said the staff member forgot the child, who was in the back seat of her vehicle, and worked her shift.

When the woman returned to her vehicle she found the boy inside.

Memphis Police said one person has been detained, adding that an investigation was ongoing, WHBQ reported.

According to data collected by Kids and Car Safety, Tennessee ranks eighth nationally in hot car deaths with 37 since 1990.

