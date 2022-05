WALKER - There's a large mound of dirt in the middle of a cemetery in Livingston Parish and it's sitting on top of a grave. Elaine Watts contacted 2 On Your Side after she says that pile of dirt has been there for a year and a half. Her loved ones are buried in Vickers Cemetery in Walker and she says the pile of dirt is on top of her brother's grave.

LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO