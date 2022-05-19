ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

RAM Clinic Offers Free Medical Care

WDBJ7.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnswering Your Allergy Questions: Experts Say It Can Change Over Time. Virtual 5K...

www.wdbj7.com

WDBJ7.com

Grown Here at Home: The basics of caring for orchids

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - When orchids bloom, it’s quite the sight to see. When caring for them, it’s important to mimic their natural environment as much as possible, so they’ll thrive. Cyndy Unwin volunteers to help care for the orchids at the Community Arboretum at Virginia Western...
BLUE RIDGE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Meals on Wheels looking for Radford volunteers

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Meals on Wheels program is looking for volunteers to deliver meals. The program offers seniors a chance for a hot meal five times a week, and “often a welcome respite from the isolation felt by some homebound folks.” according to the program. In...
RADFORD, VA
Roanoke, VA
Roanoke, VA
Health
wfxrtv.com

Carilion Clinic relaxing visitation restrictions at all facilities

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Carilion Clinic released an update on its visitations restrictions to all of its facilities. On Monday, May 23, all facilities will return to pre-pandemic visitor policies unless they are COVID-19 patients. “Having family and friends at the bedside is a huge benefit for our patients,...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

5th annual 'Hustle for the homeless' run held in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — More than 300 runners took to the streets of Roanoke to ‘Hustle for the Homeless’ in the fifth annual 5k race. The event was hosted by “The Least of These Ministries,” a non-profit that raises awareness about the issue of homelessness.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Is it COVID, or is it allergies?

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Spring is in the air and so are pollen particles that make your eyes itch and nose run. With COVID-19 cases on the rise again in the Commonwealth, it can be tough to know which you’re dealing with. “These new variants have become not as...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Blue Ridge Muse

COVID-19 test is positive: Now what?

Chateau Thompson is in lockdown, quarantined by my COVID-19 positive diagnosis earlier this week. After nearly two-and-a-half years of evading infections while, as part of my profession as a newspaperman covering court (a source of infections), public meetings of governing bodies of the county, and sporting events, the bug caught up with me, even though I am fully vaccinated.
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Judge issues order against Virginia dog breeding facility

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has issued an emergency order imposing a series of restrictions on a Virginia dog-breeding facility after regulators said the site was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of beagle puppies. The restraining order issued Saturday comes after federal officials accused the Envigo...
VIRGINIA STATE
WRAL News

Family finds long-lost relative homeless in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. — Quinton Cruse and April Ragan drank beer and sulked by a downtown Roanoke bridge the morning of May 5, dispirited by the difficulty of moving from the streets into Section 8 housing. Years without housing had cost them — he the use of an arm, her...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Metal pieces surgically removed from malnourished Craig Co. dog

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — After being discovered by a good Samaritan at a Craig County construction site, a malnourished dog underwent surgery to remove metal and other items from her intestines, according to Angels of Assisi. Angels of Assisi tells WFXR News that the dog, ‘Olive,’ arrived at the...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Roanoke restaurant employee tests positive for hepatitis A, diners recommended vaccine

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A restaurant employee in Roanoke has tested positive for hepatitis A and the local health department is recommending vaccines for customers. According to the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, the Luigi's restaurant employee was recently diagnosed and may have had limited involvement in handling food prior to it being cooked.
ROANOKE, VA
WJHL

Feds sue Virginia dog breeding facility, seize more than 140 dogs after alleged extensive animal welfare violations

Federal officials have accused the parent company of a Virginia medical research dog-breeding facility of violating animal welfare law, and seized 145 beagles from the Cumberland Facility who were determined to be in "acute distress," as defined in the lawsuit as any animal needing "immediate veterinary treatment or other care to promptly alleviate life-threatening illness, injury or any suffering."
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Missing Prince Edward County woman found safe

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday a missing resident was found safe after eight days of searching. Aletha Walton, 69, was reported missing on May 17 in the Keysville/Meherrin area of the county. “This has been incredibly challenging, but we are...
PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Mooving on up: Roanoke ice cream business expands across Virginia

A Roanoke business is quietly expanding — opening locations in larger Virginia metro areas while remaining centered in the Star City. Jason and Carolyn Kiser opened the Blue Cow Ice Cream Company five years ago this week at the former HITS ice cream shop along Walnut Avenue near the Roanoke River Greenway. Its success led to thoughts of expansion, and two years later, a second Blue Cow opened in Virginia Beach. Last year, the Kisers opened a third on the fringe of downtown Fredericksburg, and next month, a fourth Blue Cow will open inside a former Starbucks outside Richmond. The company makes all its ice cream in a building along Williamson Road, one big enough to handle any future plans. Blue Cow promises craft ice cream with some unusual flavors, and Kiser says plans are very much in place to continue its growth — perhaps even more this year alone. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke dermatologist tells you how to stay ahead of skin cancer

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A health fair event at Christiansburg Recreation Center on Friday helps warn people to get ahead of cancer by offering preventative tips. With the sun beaming down, dermatologists are warning people to take precautions against skin cancer. Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WFXR

CDC: Highland and Augusta counties report 'high' COVID community levels

(WFXR) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported two counties across southwest and central Virginia have seen an increase in COVID community levels. Augusta and Highland counties reported “high” levels on the dashboard. “The public is encouraged to stay up to date on vaccinations and booster shots, as well as test for […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Runaway juvenile reported missing out of Augusta Co.

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Leland Christopher Casiday, 14, was reported missing late Sunday night after leaving his Churchville home. He stands at six-feet and weighs 190 pounds with green eyes and brown hair. Leland was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a tan sweatshirt and with Puma backpack that is...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Suspect identified, still sought in Radford shooting

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford Police are looking for the suspect in a shooting Monday. Police are looking for D’Andre Delvon Samuels, 32 of Fredericksburg. Police were called about 11:07 a.m. about a gunshot in the 200 block of West Main Street. Officers confirmed a single shot had been fired and identified Samuels as the suspect. No injuries have been reported.
RADFORD, VA

