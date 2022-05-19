ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Driver Hurt as Sedan Flips Following Collision with Parked Semi on North Side

By Gary Stevens
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, May 19, 2022) – A 17-year-old Holland Township woman is expected to recover from injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash on Holland’s North Side on Thursday afternoon....

UPDATE: Victim Recovering, Suspect Caught in North Side Incident

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, May 22, 2022) – A 41-year-old Holland man is recovering, and a 37-year-old Holland man is in custody after a stabbing incident on Holland’s North Side during the overnight hours on Sunday. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Matthew Wildfong, deputies were dispatched to the...
HOLLAND, MI
Michigan State Police Trooper To Receive Traffic Safety Award

DIMONDALE, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, May 23, 2022) – Tpr. Eric T. Desch of the Michigan State Police (MSP) Wayland Post is being recognized by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Advisory Commission (GTSAC) for his long-term contribution and commitment to traffic safety in Michigan. The trooper will be honored during the Traffic Safety Awards Virtual Ceremony, via Microsoft Teams, at 10 a.m., Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The GTSAC recognizes organizations, programs and individuals for outstanding involvement in traffic safety.
MICHIGAN STATE
Woman sentenced to prison for identity theft in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Kalamazoo County woman is on her way to prison after being sentenced for identity theft. Christina Marie Elder was sentenced to two to three-and-a-half years in prison last week in U.S. District Court, Western District of Michigan. Elder was accused of stealing outgoing...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
David Hawley

David Hawley, age 66, of Holland, Michigan passed away on Thursday, May 18, 2022. David was born July 11, 1955. No Services are being planned at this time. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.lakeshorememorial.com for the Hawley family.
HOLLAND, MI
Saugatuck/Douglas to Hold Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Event

SAUGATUCK, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, May 23, 2022) – It’s time for a Lakeshore community to round up its hazardous waste for proper disposal. The annual Household Hazardous Waste Day collection event for the cities of Saugatuck and Douglas, along with Saugatuck Township, is on Tuesday. From 3 to 7 PM at the City of Saugatuck Department of Public Works building off of the Blue Star Highway, a wide variety of items will be accepted for free disposal or for moderate fees.
SAUGATUCK, MI
Jerry VanderSlik

Jerry VanderSlik, age 67, of Zeeland, passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Jerry was born and raised in Zeeland and was a graduate of West Ottawa High School. He was very mechanical and enjoyed working with his hands. He worked for many years driving a truck for Amerigas. Jerry...
ZEELAND, MI
Bonita “Bonnie” Nienhuis

Bonita “Bonnie” Nienhuis, age 82, of Zeeland was called home to be with Jesus on Friday, May 20, 2022. Her family rejoices in the knowledge that she is spending eternal life with her Lord and Savior. Bonnie lived in the Holland/Zeeland area her whole life. She worked many...
ZEELAND, MI
Jonathan A. Kos

Jonathan courageously fought his battle with leiomyosarcoma for the past 3 years and now is in the arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ. During this time of sickness, Jonathan grew closer to his Lord and gave thanks to his many friends and family who prayed faithfully for him. He was a member of Niekerk CRC and also enjoyed attending services at En Gedi church. During his lifetime, he worked at several local companies and most recently as a robotic technician at Klever Innovations.
HOLLAND, MI
Changing of Leadership Coming to Michigan West Coast Chamber

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, May 22, 2022) – It was called the Holland Area Chamber of Commerce when Jane Clark was named its new president on May 20, 2004. On September 1, 2022, she will leave the leadership post in what is now called the Michigan West Coast Chamber of Commerce.
HOLLAND, MI
Loretta Kendrick

Our mother, Loretta Fae Kendrick (Higgs), 73, of South Haven, MI passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, surrounded by family. Mom was born September 20, 1948, in Rose Bud, Arkansas. She was the daughter of the late James and Merle (Masterson) Higgs and the wife of our late father, Floyd Kendrick. Mom, affectionately known as Nanny to her grandchildren, loved to read. Reading was her passion and as such, she filled her weeks with volumes and volumes of books. She loved spending time with her grandchildren whenever she could and spoiled them as grandparents do. In 2010, mom retired after a lengthy career at Magna Mirrors where she gained many friends.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
Alejandrino “Chili” Mateos-Flores

Alejandrino “Chili” Mateos-Flores of Fennville, passed away on May 15, 2022, peacefully surrounded by his family and loved ones. He was born to his parents Balbino Mateos-Villalva, and Maurilia Flores-Ruiz on September 27, 2005, in Tlapa de Comonfort, Mexico. Alejandrino was a tenth grader in the Fennville Public Schools and cherished all the friendships and friends he had there. He loved spending his free time hand drawing landscapes of places he has been and of his imagination. He had an incredible imagination and was incredibly artistic with his art. Alejandrino loved sports and muscle cars. And anything that would go fast. His most treasured memories were going down to Texas with his Father and family. These trips would give him inspiration for his drawing and create fond memories for him to hold onto. Alejandrinos’s smile, charm, and wit will be missed deeply by all who had the honor and pleasure of knowing him.
FENNVILLE, MI
Hope Tabs Chicagoland Educator to Replace Frost as Dean of Students

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, May 21, 2022) – There will be a new leader for those seeking education at Hope College this fall. Becky Starkenburg, currently the vice president for student life, as well as the Title IX coordinator at Trinity Christian College in the Chicago suburb of Palos Heights, was named on Friday by the Holland-based institution of higher education as its new Dean of Students. Her appointment, effective on August 1st, concludes a nationwide search for a replacement for Dr. Richard Frost, whose retirement on July 31st ends a 33-year association with Hope.
HOLLAND, MI
Whitecaps Win, Cubs & Sox Lose, and Tigers Rained Out on Saturday

UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, May 22, 2022) – Inclement weather yesterday compelled the Cleveland Guardians to postpone their scheduled game against the visiting Detroit Tigers last night, with the contest to be made up on July 14th. The series at Progressive Field concludes this afternoon, with coverage from Dan Dickerson at 1:20 PM on 99 7/1450 WHTC.
CHICAGO, IL
Hope Claims MIAA Overall Team Title … Again

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, May 22, 2022) – There will be two new banners hanging from the rafters of DeVos Fieldhouse in Holland when students return to Hope College for the start of a new academic year in August. One is to commemorate the NCAA Division III Women’s Basketball Tournament...
HOLLAND, MI

