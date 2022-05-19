Driver Hurt as Sedan Flips Following Collision with Parked Semi on North Side

Our mother, Loretta Fae Kendrick (Higgs), 73, of South Haven, MI passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, surrounded by family. Mom was born September 20, 1948, in Rose Bud, Arkansas. She was the daughter of the late James and Merle (Masterson) Higgs and the wife of our late father, Floyd Kendrick. Mom, affectionately known as Nanny to her grandchildren, loved to read. Reading was her passion and as such, she filled her weeks with volumes and volumes of books. She loved spending time with her grandchildren whenever she could and spoiled them as grandparents do. In 2010, mom retired after a lengthy career at Magna Mirrors where she gained many friends.
