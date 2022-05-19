Driver Hurt as Sedan Flips Following Collision with Parked Semi on North Side

Alejandrino “Chili” Mateos-Flores of Fennville, passed away on May 15, 2022, peacefully surrounded by his family and loved ones. He was born to his parents Balbino Mateos-Villalva, and Maurilia Flores-Ruiz on September 27, 2005, in Tlapa de Comonfort, Mexico. Alejandrino was a tenth grader in the Fennville Public Schools and cherished all the friendships and friends he had there. He loved spending his free time hand drawing landscapes of places he has been and of his imagination. He had an incredible imagination and was incredibly artistic with his art. Alejandrino loved sports and muscle cars. And anything that would go fast. His most treasured memories were going down to Texas with his Father and family. These trips would give him inspiration for his drawing and create fond memories for him to hold onto. Alejandrinos’s smile, charm, and wit will be missed deeply by all who had the honor and pleasure of knowing him.

FENNVILLE, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO