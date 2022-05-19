ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environmental groups call on city to hold off on approving further development at Tesla gigafactory

By Andrea Guzmán
 4 days ago
A group of environmentalists and other activist groups are calling on the city to withhold permits Tesla has requested, including for a battery cathode facility by the company’s headquarters near the Colorado River. In a letter to Mayor Steve Adler and the rest of council, the groups say the manufacturing process...

Kang D
3d ago

Interesting that, along with their environmental hashtags, includes one labeled, "muskisevil." Pretty obvious what this is REALLY about.🤔

5
Jack Zuhosky
3d ago

I support the effort. Once there's an accident or a spill, it's too late. Elon is not more important than our water and environment. These evaluations should have been done before the permits were requested...

6
fox7austin.com

City could go into Stage 1 of water restrictions soon, says Austin Water memo

AUSTIN, Texas - The city of Austin could go into Stage 1 water restrictions soon, according to a city memo from Austin Water. In the memo to Mayor Steve Adler and the Austin City Council, interim director Robert Goode says that staff anticipate that in the near future, the combined storage of Lake Buchanan and Lake Travis will likely fall below 1.4 million acre-feet. As of Friday, May 20, the combined storage of the two LCRA water supply lakes is 1.43 million acre-feet.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Report: Samsung could be expanding its presence in Austin

Samsung might soon be making more moves in the Austin metro.The tech giant, which made waves as it announced plans to build a $17 billion chip plant in Taylor in late 2021, might be looking to expand in the Northeast Austin area, according to an Austin Business Journal report. ABJ said the South Korean company is seeking more tax breaks from nearby Taylor and Manor school districts. The company filed documents requesting Chapter 313 incentives related to the breaks Saturday, and ABJ said each district will review the requests separately on Tuesday."While we do not have specific plans to build...
AUSTIN, TX
Texas Observer

Report: Google Fiber Subcontractors’ Record Shows Value of Union Labor

‘High-speed reliable broadband is a social justice issue, it’s a climate justice issue, and it’s an economic justice issue because of the workers it takes to do it.’. Nationwide, a historic flood of bipartisan funding for fiber broadband internet is now being unleashed at all levels of government in a bid to close America’s “digital divide”—the gap between those with and without high-speed internet that evermore determines families’ access to income, education, and even healthcare. In this context, a new report shared exclusively with the Observer seeks to draw Texans’ attention to an often-overlooked component of broadband expansion: the workers whose sweat will connect the country, who excavate and bore and trench and install and repair this increasingly taxpayer-funded and essential infrastructure. Are they being paid fairly? Are they safe on the job? Are they properly trained to avoid damaging the neighborhoods they labor in?
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Going solo? Austin has the second-highest spike in one-bedroom rent in the US, report says

Introverts and personal space lovers may not want to make the move to Austin anytime soon: The Texas capital saw a bigger increase in one-bedroom rent prices than almost any other U.S. city in April, according to a Rent.com report.Austin's one-bedroom rent has more than doubled—a 112% increase—from April 2021 to 2022, the report said. Only Oklahoma City saw a higher year-over-year increase with a 133% jump. Austin also had the fourth-highest increase in two-bedroom rent, with a 50% increase in the past year. The city joined a nationwide trend where rents were up 8.3% year-over-year across the U.S, a trend...
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Groundwater conservation district OKs study for future development

Current drought conditions and developmental pressures might be impacting the water supply in Burnet County, directors of the Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District learned during the board’s regular meeting Friday, May 20. After a presentation by General Manager Mitchell Sodek, directors voted to commission a study to determine the state of the county’s groundwater.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Travis County Parks offering up to $1,200 incentive for seasonal staff

Travis County Parks is offering incentives for new employees. All seasonal staff hired by June 3rd who remain employed through July 4th will receive a $600 incentive, according to Travis County Parks. If the seasonal staff continue working through September 5th, they will receive an additional $600 incentive, for a total of $1,200.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Austonia

Amid market crash, how is Austin's crypto and Web3 community holding up?

Lately, the crypto market is looking shaky. The price of bitcoin fell by more than half from its high, the digital currency luna crashed to $0 and a type of so-called stablecoin TerraUSD has been described as dead. Reporting from the LA Times notes that experts seeing a correlation between traditional markets and the cryptocurrency market is high right now, with plunges in one being followed by a plunge in the other. On Wednesday, stocks had their worst day in more than two years with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 1,164 points. Crypto’s volatility has long been questioned, especially...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

UPDATE: Austin Dollar Tree employees tell Austonia of heat, mistreatment in wake of viral TikTok

It's been a few weeks since a viral TikTok revealed poor working conditions at the Montopolis Dollar Tree in southeast Austin, and employee Maggie Lopez is still feeling its effects.Lopez was filmed working alone at the location May 1 in a since-deleted video that saw 2.9 million views and over 450,000 likes. In the video, stacked boxes littered the floor, shelves were left unstocked and a leaky, broken air conditioning unit welcomed customers into the understaffed storefront. @trishmartinez32 #x_bazan06 #fyp #fypシ #tiktok #friends #like #comment #4upage #4u #share #viralvideo #trending #wow #4upageシ ♬ original sound - Patricia Martinez ...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Austonia

Austin, TX
