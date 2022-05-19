ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne Hit Hard By National Garbage Truck Driver Shortage

cowboystatedaily.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Even though a shortage of garbage truck operators has drivers for Cheyenne’s Public Works Department struggling to make up for the lack of workers, longtime driver Carl Munoz keeps a good attitude about things. Munoz has been working in...

cowboystatedaily.com

Comments / 1

sweetwaternow.com

Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution Expands K9 Training Program

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution (WMCI) is expanding its canine training program (CTP) whereby it will now partner with International Hearing Dog, Inc. (IHDI). WMCI will now have two CTP programs assisting the needs of the community while simultaneously providing educational and rehabilitation opportunities to the inmates housed there.
CHEYENNE, WY
News Channel Nebraska

Road officials close Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne

CHEYENNE - Icy roads and blowing snow on Interstate 80 and Highway 30 forced road officials in Wyoming to close the roads between Cheyenne and Laramie Friday morning. The Wyoming Department of Transportation says low visibility and slick spots have made travel conditions treacherous. Highway patrol was throwing sand under semi-tractor-trailers for traction, but the icy conditions stalled traffic on I-80. Plows are out working to make conditions safe to travel again. They expect the road to reopen in five to seven hours.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Removal of trees on Vandehei Ave to occur next week

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Crews will be removing trees on the north side of Vandehei Avenue next week. This work will begin on Monday, May 23, and crews will be removing trees that have caused damage to pavement and private property. Work is expected to be finished by Friday, May 27, weather permitting.
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Gillette Woman Who Defrauded People Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dollars From Cheyenne Hotel Room Gets Prison

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Gillette woman convicted of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from various individuals and the Internal Revenue Service through three separate schemes, including one run while she was staying at Cheyenne’s Fairfield Inn, has been sentenced to almost three years in prison.
GILLETTE, WY
Axios Denver

May storm dumps big snow in Colorado

Colorado posted some impressive snow totals from the wet spring storm on Saturday.Why it matters: Hundreds of thousands of Xcel Energy customers lost power and downed tree limbs littered Denver metro neighborhoods.Others braved tough road conditions to make it to the ski slopes.What to know: Temperatures and snowfall set records in many areas, the National Weather Service reports. Here are some notable totals:Floyd Hill: 24 inchesRocky Mountain National Park: 23.8 inchesCripple Creek: 20 inchesWoodland Park 18 inchesKen Caryl: 17.7 inchesGenesee: 17 inchesAurora: 5 inchesBoulder: 4.5 inchesDenver (downtown): 2.6 inchesOur thought bubble: If you didn't like the snow, blame me. I put away the snow shovel last week, jinxing us all.I've lived here long enough to know better. Now I'm paying for it with a $1,000 bill to remove broken tree limbs in my yard.
COLORADO STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Passion And Mayhem — Scooters On Their Second Year In Wyoming Cities

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Loved by some and hated by others, electric scooters are entering their second year in some Wyoming cities. Cheyenne, Casper, and Laramie last summer all changed their ordinances to allow for shared electric scooters on downtown streets. The solar-powered machines zip along roadways at about 15 miles per hour. They charge users’ credit cards per minute via a phone application that activates the scooter upon scanning a QR code on its body.
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Current Reports Increasing for Stomach-Related Illnesses

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) said reports of stomach-related illnesses known overall as viral gastroenteritis have been recently increasing in Wyoming. Recent upticks have been reported from the northern part of the state, including Sheridan and Park counties, as well as in southern Wyoming’s Laramie...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

WDH: Stomach flu reports on the rise in Wyoming, particularly in schools and restaurants

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The number of reports relating to a contagious stomach ailment is increasing across the state, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Friday. Recent upticks for the virus, known as gastroenteritis or stomach flu, have been reported across the northern areas of Wyoming, the WDH says, including Sheridan and Park Counties as well as Laramie County to the south.
GILLETTE, WY
bigfoot99.com

Commissioners unanimously deny permit for proposed green hydrogen plant near Elk Mountain

Green hydrogen is an emerging clean-energy alternative touted as a replacement to fossil fuels. The technology is new and specialized. It produces hydrogen by separating the H from H20. Unlike Wyoming’s abundant supply of wind for turbines, water is a scarce commodity in the arid west. That was the big concern at a packed public meeting a green hydrogen plant that wanted to locate near Elk Mountain.
ELK MOUNTAIN, WY
county17.com

WDH: Stomach flu reports on the rise in northern Wyoming

GILLETTE, Wyo.— The number of reports relating to a contagious stomach ailment is increasing across the state, the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) announced Friday. Recent upticks for the virus, known as gastroenteritis or stomach flu, have been reported across the northern areas of Wyoming, WDH says, including Sheridan and Park Counties as well as Laramie County to the south.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Letter to the Editor: Wyo GOP Leadership Is Very Strong

I just read Dr. McGinley’s letter about terrible GOP leadership in Wyoming. While most of his letter was filled with emotion, it was devoid of facts. I was a delegate from Sublette County to the State Convention, and after reading his letter I am wondering if I was at the same Convention as Dr. McGinley claims to have been.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Wyoming Health Officials Reporting Increase In Stomach Illnesses

Wyoming Department of Health officials are reporting an increase in stomach-related illnesses collectively known as viral gastroenteritis. According to a Friday-afternoon release from the WDH, increases in illnesses have been especially large in Laramie County as well as the northern part of the state, including Sheridan and Park counties. Matt...
thecheyennepost.com

Cheyenne Children's Carnival on June 1

Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne, United Way of Laramie County, education nonprofit come alongside local families with Cheyenne Children’s Carnival. The upcoming Cheyenne Children’s Carnival punctuates research highlighting successful outcomes for children reading on grade level by the end of third grade. “Our goal is to help...
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

RESULTS: Wyoming 4A High School State Softball

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - With the Wyoming 4A State Softball Championships now concluding, Thunder Basin has officially taken the mantle of the top team in Wyoming Softball. Their win over Cheyenne Central marked their fifth of sixth tries against the Lady Indians all season. May 20th. (1E) Campbell...
CHEYENNE, WY
wyo4news.com

WDH seeing an increasing number of stomach-selated illnesses

The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) said reports of stomach-related illnesses known overall as viral gastroenteritis have been recently increasing in Wyoming. Recent upticks have been reported from the northern part of the state, including Sheridan and Park counties, as well as in southern Wyoming’s Laramie County. “We are specifically seeing increased reports in school and restaurant settings,” said Matt Peterson, WDH surveillance epidemiologist.
WYOMING STATE

