UMMS Employees Learn To Intervene, Save Lives On National Stop The Bleed Day

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Amid continued violent crime in Baltimore City and other high-profile mass shootings nationwide, Thursday marked national Stop The Bleed Day.



“We have a real problem right now in society and we can be there for one another if we get this training,” nurse Brad Antlitz said while leading a training season at the University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center.



About 100 University of Maryland Medical System employees received training Thursday. Many will head training sessions throughout the community.



“This isn’t going to prevent bullets from flying. It isn’t going to prevent people from being unkind to each other and doing bad things, but this training can help people injured in those ways as well as everyday incidents,” Attending Surgeon Dr. Sharon Henry said. “Ten minutes is the fastest you can expect help to arrive and it’s possible to lose a lot of blood in that time.”



Dr. Henry advocates for Bleeding Control Kits to be available in spaces where crowds gather. The kits have tourniquets, gauze, and other supplies to slow or stop bleeding.



“In Baltimore, we have a lot of traumatic injuries. A lot of people in Baltimore—you could just be walking the streets—so, I think it’s important to have this training so we can be hands-on in case any emergency comes up,” employee Cornelius James said.



Dr. Henry says the need is amplified due to the critical nationwide blood shortage.



“Any blood we save is more blood we don’t have to get from another source,” Dr. Henry said.



To learn more about training and resources, visit stopthebleed.org.