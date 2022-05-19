ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

UMMS Employees Learn To Intervene, Save Lives On National Stop The Bleed Day

CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iR2Fb_0fk5w0d500

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Amid continued violent crime in Baltimore City and other high-profile mass shootings nationwide, Thursday marked national Stop The Bleed Day.

“We have a real problem right now in society and we can be there for one another if we get this training,” nurse Brad Antlitz said while leading a training season at the University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center.

About 100 University of Maryland Medical System employees received training Thursday. Many will head training sessions throughout the community.

“This isn’t going to prevent bullets from flying. It isn’t going to prevent people from being unkind to each other and doing bad things, but this training can help people injured in those ways as well as everyday incidents,” Attending Surgeon Dr. Sharon Henry said. “Ten minutes is the fastest you can expect help to arrive and it’s possible to lose a lot of blood in that time.”

Dr. Henry advocates for Bleeding Control Kits to be available in spaces where crowds gather. The kits have tourniquets, gauze, and other supplies to slow or stop bleeding.

“In Baltimore, we have a lot of traumatic injuries. A lot of people in Baltimore—you could just be walking the streets—so, I think it’s important to have this training so we can be hands-on in case any emergency comes up,” employee Cornelius James said.

Dr. Henry says the need is amplified due to the critical nationwide blood shortage.

“Any blood we save is more blood we don’t have to get from another source,” Dr. Henry said.

To learn more about training and resources, visit stopthebleed.org.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Ray Lewis Visits Johns Hopkins Children’s Center To Make $134K Donation

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Following his second-place finish on the CBS reality show “Beyond the Edge,” Ravens legend Ray Lewis made a surprise visit the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center on Monday to present his donation of $134,166 and meet with patients. The patients and staff cheered for Lewis as he walked into the room, and the two-time Super Bowl champion was able to chat and visit with some of the pediatric patients. Lewis tested his survival skills for 15 days in the Panamanian jungle, competing against eight other celebrities. The competitors raised money for the charity of their choice every day they stayed in the race and won challenges. Lewis recounted how difficult the adventure was in an interview on WJZ at 9 in March. “As hard as it was, it really became fun, but it was the most challenging thing, I think… that we’ve ever done, physically and mentally,” Lewis said. “Harder than a football Super Bowl?” asked anchor Denise Koch. “Yeah, cause usually after the football Super Bowl I come back home to my bed,” Lewis said.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

US Naval Academy Gifted Recovered Bell From Legendary Sunken Ship

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Prior to the lively Herndon Climb this year, a ceremony was held to dedicate the bell from a legendary ship led by Cmdr. William Lewis Herndon. The 268-pound bronze bell was donated to the institution by a California man. The SS Central America encountered a three-day hurricane off the coast of North Carolina in 1857. The academy said after Cmdr. Herndon gave the order to abandon ship, he remained at the controls to facilitate passenger evacuation and went down with the ship. His efforts saved the lives of 152 people, the academy said. The ship sank with 15 tons...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Horseshoe Casino Hosting Hiring Event To Fill Dozens Of Positions

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore is ready to fill dozens of available positions, and it is hosting two hiring events this week for those interested in joining its team. The casino is hiring for table games, food and beverage, the cage, slots, Ceasars Sportsbook and more. Ceasars said incentives include “a comprehensive benefits package and a growing career path for all new hires. For positions at table games, incentives include paid training, a $500 bonus after 90 days of employment and a $1,000 bonus after a year of employment. Dealers can earn up to $52,000 a year. The hiring events will be Monday, May 23 and Wednesday, May 25 from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. in the Harbor Room on Level 1 of the building. A resume is not necessary to attend. Those looking to attend can register for a hiring event online.  
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Howard County Man Who Scaled Walls, Attacked Police In Capitol Riot Handed 33 Month Sentence

BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — A Howard County man who scaled walls and attacked police when he stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 was sentenced Monday to 33 months in prison, the Department of Justice said. Matthew Ryan Miller, 23, sprayed a fire extinguisher at law enforcement officers who were trying to prevent rioters from entering the building, according to a summary of the case. Video also captured Miller throwing an unidentifiable object toward officers, prosecutors said. He pleaded guilty in February to felony charges of obstruction of an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting or impeding police officers. Miller was freed after his...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Society
State
Maryland State
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Society
City
Baltimore, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County First Responders Search For Missing Person Near Railroad Trail

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County firefighters are searching for a missing female believed to be in the area of Hereford High School in Parkton, Maryland, according to authorities. First responders are using a drone, ATV, and other equipment to search for the missing female near Maryland’s Northern Central Railroad Trail, fire officials said in a social media post. Crews are in the area of Hereford High School near the NCR trail actively searching for missing female. Search currently underway with utilization of drone, ATV, and ground units. DT 1828 *TA pic.twitter.com/QQf7N51uln — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) May 23, 2022 Baltimore County police officers say that they are searching for 16-year-old Madison Ward who was last seen in the Hereford area. The teenager has brown hair and brown eyes, according to authorities. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black sweat pants, police said. Also, she has a cast on right wrist. #CriticalMissing 16-year-old Madison Ward (5’4 110lbs) last seen in the Hereford area She has brown hair and brown eyes. Wearing a gray shirt, black sweat pants, red cask on right wrist. Anyone with information is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020 pic.twitter.com/HRC9LJDEgM — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) May 23, 2022
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Oriole Park At Camden Yards Concessions Workers Call For $15 Per Hour Wage

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Concessions workers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards are fighting for better pay, saying they’ve been struggling to make ends meet the last two seasons because of the pandemic and rises in the cost of living. “We want to make sure we’re getting paid,” said concessions worker Nnameke Onejeme. “It’s not that hard… You need to pay us, pay us the $15 an hour minimum wage.” Unite Here Local 7, a union representing 300 concessions workers, held a rally outside the ballpark on Monday afternoon calling on he stadium’s concessionaire, Delaware North, to boost pay. Right now, concessions workers make...
CAMDEN, NJ
CBS Baltimore

3 Men Receive Life Sentences In Trio Of Baltimore Shootings

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office announced life sentences on Monday for three defendants convicted in a trio of shootings, two of them deadly. Raymond Roman was sentenced to life in prison, with all but 35 years suspended, in the April 2021 shooting death of Kevin Adams in the Rosemont neighborhood, the State’s Attorney’s Office said. Roman pleaded guilty May 16 to first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence in Adams’ death. Additionally, Joseph Clark was sentenced to life with all but 40 years suspended after pleading guilty May 18 to...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Scott Allocates Another $11M Of ARPA Funds To Address Food Insecurity

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City will use another $11 million of its American Rescue Plan Act funds to assist the Department of Planning’s efforts to combat food insecurity, Mayor Brandon Scott said. The money will go toward several initiatives from the agency’s Food Policy & Planning Division, which distributes boxes of produce and supports incentives for more nutritious options at farmers’ markets, a MedStar Health initiative to provide outgoing patients with fresh produce, and a training program for urban farms in the city’s “Black Butterfly.” In the fall, Scott announced a $16 million allocation to the Baltimore City Health Department to continue...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullets#Wjz
CBS Baltimore

Dr. Fauci Urges UMD Baltimore Graduates To ‘Live A Life Of Service’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The future is bright for hundreds of students at the University of Maryland Baltimore who graduated on Thursday. After two years of online celebrations, the graduations at the University of Maryland Baltimore graduations have returned to in-person ceremonies. At the height of the pandemic, some of these students stepped up and volunteered at vaccination clinics. Their graduation speaker, one of the leading voice in the fight against COVID-19, Dr. Anthony Fauci told graduates to never stop learning. Dr. Fauci told graduates to live a life of service and integrity and to expect the unexpected. “You are at a period in your lives...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

U.S. Naval Academy Plebes Cap First Year With Herndon Climb

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dozens of U.S. Naval Academy freshmen, known as plebes, gathered around a 21-foot tall obelisk covered in lard Monday in Annapolis. Their objective: climb the slippery monument and place a hat on top to mark the end of their first year at the institution. The Herndon Climb is a Naval Academy tradition that dates back to 1950. The monument is named after Commander William Lewis Herndon, who went down with his ship in a hurricane in 1857. The plebes work together in the event to remove the “dixie cup” hat from atop the obelisk and replace it with an upperclassman’s...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Rabid Fox Found In Severna Park, Health Department Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A rabid Red Fox has been found near a residential community in Severna Park, and officials are looking for any residents who may have come into contact with the animal, the Anne Arundel County Health Department said. The fox was found on May 18 near the Chatham Hills Community and tested positive for rabies, the agency said. Anyone who may have come into contact with the fox near the intersection of Blackshire Road and Manning Court is asked to contact the health department by calling 410-222-7254 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 443-481-3140 after business hours. Infected animals can spread rabies with a bite or a scratch, or through their saliva if it gets into another animal’s eyes, nose, mouth or open cut. Rabies is potentially fatal but can be treated with injections.
SEVERNA PARK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Detectives Need Help Solving 2009 Murder Of Towson University Student

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County detectives are seeking the public’s help in finding the person who killed Daniel Ho Coverston in 2009, according to authorities. Detectives want to hear from anyone who spent time near the Alameda Shopping Center where a payphone was located in 2009, police said.  Detectives believe it is possible a person made a phone call made from that payphone prior to entering the 22-year-old man’s apartment and killed him as he was recovering from eye surgery, according to authorities. Coverston’s friend found him deceased inside of his apartment in the 7000 block of Lachlan Circle when he went to...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
CBS Baltimore

Five People Shot Within An Hour On East Side Of Baltimore Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two violent shootings on the east side of the city left a man dead and a 10-year-old boy injured by gunfire on Sunday. Five people were shot within the span of an hour. Four of them were taken to local hospitals to receive treatment for their injuries. The first shooting occurred in the 1900 block of N. Collington Avenue at 12:14 a.m.  Crime lab technicians used dozens of yellow evidence markers to track shell casings strewn across the east side of the street. On the west side of the street, they found discarded clothing hanging on a fence and on...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

‘Shame On You’: Pittman Blasts ‘Misleading’ Text Sent To Anne Arundel County Families About School Masks

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman issued a statement Thursday criticizing a mass text sent to parents that he said contained “disinformation about the status of masks” in public schools. The county executive said the text message was sent Tuesday evening to a “number of families” throughout the county. “The message contained intentionally inaccurate and misleading information designed to confuse parents and students,” he said. Pittman’s statement came the day after Superintendent George Arlotto presented a recommendation to the Board of Education to require masking and at-home testing of students and staff if their school has a 5% or...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Employee Shot At Owings Mills Pizza Shop

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An employee was shot Friday afternoon at a pizza shop located in a shopping center in Owings Mills, police said. Officers responded at 3 p.m. to Vocelli’s Pizza shop on the 9600 block of Reisterstown Road for a reported shooting. There, they found the victim shot at least once. The person was hospitalized, police said, but their condition is unknown. Beatrice Gallop said her brother, Donald, was the employee shot. She told WJZ he is recovering in the hospital and is expected to be okay. “I couldn’t believe it, that’s it, no body is prepared for a situation like this,” she said. “I’m grateful I didn’t hear anything about him getting killed.” Employees said Donald is a driver for the shop, and that he was inside working when he got into a fight with a cook. At some point, employees say gunfire erupted and Donald was shot. At this time no arrests have been made, and police said an investigation is ongoing. Beatrice Gallop said she’s just happy to have her brother alive. “I’m grateful to god for a miracle, that’s all I can say,” she said.    
OWINGS MILLS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Roof Partially Collapses At Scene Of Mt. Airy Barn Fire, Authorities Say

MT. AIRY, Md. (WJZ) — Crews were working Monday afternoon to get a barn fire in Howard County under control, authorities said. The fire was reported shortly after 1 p.m. in the 2500 block of Mullinix Mill Road in Mt. Airy, according to Howard County Fire & EMS. Based on preliminary details, authorities do not believe any animals or people were inside the barn when it caught fire. Part of the barn’s roof collapsed during the blaze, but it appeared crews had the flames contained by shortly before 2:30 p.m. There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire. Firefighters are continuing to work to control the fire. The barn is estimated to be 40 feet by 120 feet. No animals or occupants were inside the structure at the time of the incident. — Howard Co Fire & EMS (@HCDFRS) May 23, 2022
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Technical Problems Raise Transparency Concerns In Latest Marilyn Mosby Criminal Case Hearing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lawyers for Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby and the government again argued over scheduling in the criminal case against her during a public hearing plagued with audio problems that was largely unintelligible. Extremely poor audio quality turns into a transparency issue for a hearing that is supposed to be accessible to the public. @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) May 23, 2022 A scheduling order WJZ obtained that was filed later in the day provided some clarity. In the end, the judge ruled Mosby’s team must disclose expert witnesses by July 1. There will be a hearing on jury instructions and the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

2 Marylanders Face Federal Charges For Impersonating Deputy US Marshals

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Maryland residents face federal charges for impersonating deputy U.S. Marshals, the U.S. Marshals Service announced Monday. A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Antione Tuckson, 37, of Waldorf, for false impersonation of an officer and for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Co-conspirator Nijea Rich, 40, of Lexington Park is charged with impersonating a federal officer and conspiracy to impersonate a federal officer, officials said. The suspects participated in criminal conduct while posing as U.S. Marshals, according to Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Mathew Silverman. He said the offense “presents a grave risk to the community and undermines all the incredible work done by deputies who have earned the right to wear our badge.” Officials said if convicted, Tuckson faces a maximum sentence of three years in federal prison for impersonating a Deputy U.S. Marshal on top of a maximum of 10 years for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Rich faces a maximum of five years in federal prison for the conspiracy.
WALDORF, MD
CBS Baltimore

Jury Selected For Trial Of Man Charged With Murdering Dante Barksdale

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A jury was seated Monday in the trial of Garrick Powell, a Baltimore man charged in the murder of Safe Streets advocate Dante Barksdale. Powell, 29, is being tried on first-degree murder and firearm charges in the January 2021 killing of Barksdale, who died after he was shot in the head near the Douglass Homes public housing complex in southeast Baltimore. Powell, who has a history of arrests in Baltimore City along with Anne Arundel and Baltimore counties, has pleaded not guilty. His family also told WJZ that Powell is innocent. More than 100 potential jurors were screened by attorneys Monday...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

BWI Airport Sees Flight Delays Due To Thunderstorms

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore/Washington International Airport is experiencing flight delays in the wake of a severe thunderstorm on Sunday, according to FlightAware. The flight-tracking website shows that BWI airport is experiencing departure delays of 31 minutes to 45 minutes—and that time frame was growing around 8 p.m. The airport has had 49 flight cancellations today, according to the website. It also experienced 161 flight delays by 11:30 p.m. Southwest Airlines experienced the most amount of canceled and delayed flights with 37 cancellations and 107 delays, according to the flight-tracker. FlightAware’s data shows that BWI airport is experiencing difficulties but not enduring the same level of struggles as Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, which saw 103 flight cancellations and 478 flight delays on Sunday. Storms that affected the Baltimore area Sunday are expected to move out of the area tonight with skies remaining partly to mostly cloudy.  
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
57K+
Followers
25K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy