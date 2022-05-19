Threat of severe storms this weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee says there are good chances of rain going into Tuesday and Tuesday night. That includes the possibility of strong storms and flash floods.Watch the videocast above to learn more. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find...
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Bentonville commencement ceremonies have been postponed due to inclement weather. The graduation ceremony for Bentonville High School is rescheduled for Sunday, May 22, at 1 p.m. 5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube. DOWNLOAD THE 5NEWS APP. DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE...
It's been 11 years now, but it still seems like yesterday. It was the afternoon of May 22, 2011 when a monster EF5 tornado cut a tragic swath through Joplin, Missouri and there are many that will never forget that day. The National Weather Service noted how hot and humid...
Effective: 2022-05-21 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-21 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Arkansas; Baxter; Boone; Clark; Clay; Cleburne; Cleveland; Conway; Craighead; Crittenden; Cross; Dallas; Faulkner; Fulton; Garland; Grant; Greene; Hot Spring; Independence; Izard; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnson; Lawrence; Lee; Logan; Lonoke; Marion; Mississippi; Monroe; Montgomery; Newton; Perry; Phillips; Pike; Poinsett; Polk; Pope; Prairie; Pulaski; Randolph; Saline; Scott; Searcy; Sharp; St. Francis; Stone; Van Buren; White; Woodruff; Yell SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 257 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARKANSAS BAXTER BOONE CLARK CLAY CLEBURNE CLEVELAND CONWAY CRAIGHEAD CRITTENDEN CROSS DALLAS FAULKNER FULTON GARLAND GRANT GREENE HOT SPRING INDEPENDENCE IZARD JACKSON JEFFERSON JOHNSON LAWRENCE LEE LOGAN LONOKE MARION MISSISSIPPI MONROE MONTGOMERY NEWTON PERRY PHILLIPS PIKE POINSETT POLK POPE PRAIRIE PULASKI RANDOLPH SALINE SCOTT SEARCY SHARP ST. FRANCIS STONE VAN BUREN WHITE WOODRUFF YELL
CARTHAGE, Mo. — KOLR10 and Ozarks Fox received a video of a funnel cloud in Southwest Carthage, Missouri. Amy Black shared the video with OzarksFirst. It was taken at 11:55 a.m. Thursday, May 19. Meteorologists said the storm was warned as a severe thunderstorm with a possible tornado tag.
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Poll workers across Arkansas have been preparing forTuesday's preferential primary elections. Elizabeth Beckman spent Monday setting up voting machines and preparing for the next day. "We'll be here from 7:30 to 7:30," Beckman said. As a poll judge at the Fort Smith Senior Center, she...
MARSHALL, Ark. (KY3) - A woman from Crane, Mo., died in a rollover crash in northern Arkansas. Norma Stout, 78, died in the crash. The crash happened Friday on U.S. 65 in Searcy County. Investigators say a pickup veered out of control, hitting a power pole. The impact flipped the truck.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Residents might breathe easier knowing the Northwest Arkansas and Fort Smith metros have some of the cleanest air in the United States, a new report shows. Nonprofit American Lung Association recently released its 23rd annual State of the Air report that listed the two metros among...
ROGERS, Ark. — Former pastor Ronnie Floyd is responding toa new report that criticized the response of Southern Baptist Convention leaders regarding reports of clergy sex abuse. The 288-page report by the independent firm Guidepost Solutions says leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention stonewalled and denigrated survivors of clergy...
MULBERRY, Ark. — The Mulberry Fire Department responded to Silver Bridge Saturday, May 21, afternoon around 5:15 p.m. for a possible drowning. When first responders arrived, they found a man laying on the bank receiving CPR. According to the Mulberry Fire Chief, the man had been pulled from the...
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Routine maintenance to the Garrison Avenue Bridge in Fort Smith will cause some lane closures next week. The lane closures will be from Monday, May 23 through Thursday, May 26. Weather permitting, crews will work in the eastbound lanes from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
FAYETTEVILLE — No, 4 Arkansas broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the sixth and went on to take a 6-2 win over Oregon in to advance to Sunday’s finals of the Fayetteville Regional. In the bottom of the sixth, Arkansas got a three-run home run from...
