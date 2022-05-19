ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Threat of severe storms this weekend

By Darby Bybee
KHBS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee says we have...

www.4029tv.com

KHBS

Rain, strong storms, flash flooding possible tomorrow night

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee says there are good chances of rain going into Tuesday and Tuesday night. That includes the possibility of strong storms and flash floods.Watch the videocast above to learn more. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Fayetteville, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Arkansas, Baxter, Boone, Clark, Clay, Cleburne, Cleveland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-21 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Arkansas; Baxter; Boone; Clark; Clay; Cleburne; Cleveland; Conway; Craighead; Crittenden; Cross; Dallas; Faulkner; Fulton; Garland; Grant; Greene; Hot Spring; Independence; Izard; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnson; Lawrence; Lee; Logan; Lonoke; Marion; Mississippi; Monroe; Montgomery; Newton; Perry; Phillips; Pike; Poinsett; Polk; Pope; Prairie; Pulaski; Randolph; Saline; Scott; Searcy; Sharp; St. Francis; Stone; Van Buren; White; Woodruff; Yell SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 257 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARKANSAS BAXTER BOONE CLARK CLAY CLEBURNE CLEVELAND CONWAY CRAIGHEAD CRITTENDEN CROSS DALLAS FAULKNER FULTON GARLAND GRANT GREENE HOT SPRING INDEPENDENCE IZARD JACKSON JEFFERSON JOHNSON LAWRENCE LEE LOGAN LONOKE MARION MISSISSIPPI MONROE MONTGOMERY NEWTON PERRY PHILLIPS PIKE POINSETT POLK POPE PRAIRIE PULASKI RANDOLPH SALINE SCOTT SEARCY SHARP ST. FRANCIS STONE VAN BUREN WHITE WOODRUFF YELL
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Arkansas poll workers have prepared for Tuesday's primary voting

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Poll workers across Arkansas have been preparing forTuesday's preferential primary elections. Elizabeth Beckman spent Monday setting up voting machines and preparing for the next day. "We'll be here from 7:30 to 7:30," Beckman said. As a poll judge at the Fort Smith Senior Center, she...
FORT SMITH, AR
KYTV

Crane, Mo. woman dies in crash in northern Arkansas

MARSHALL, Ark. (KY3) - A woman from Crane, Mo., died in a rollover crash in northern Arkansas. Norma Stout, 78, died in the crash. The crash happened Friday on U.S. 65 in Searcy County. Investigators say a pickup veered out of control, hitting a power pole. The impact flipped the truck.
CRANE, MO
KHBS

Ronnie Floyd responds to Southern Baptist handling of abuse reports

ROGERS, Ark. — Former pastor Ronnie Floyd is responding toa new report that criticized the response of Southern Baptist Convention leaders regarding reports of clergy sex abuse. The 288-page report by the independent firm Guidepost Solutions says leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention stonewalled and denigrated survivors of clergy...
ROGERS, AR
THV11

Arkansas fire officials respond to drowning of 44-year-old man

MULBERRY, Ark. — The Mulberry Fire Department responded to Silver Bridge Saturday, May 21, afternoon around 5:15 p.m. for a possible drowning. When first responders arrived, they found a man laying on the bank receiving CPR. According to the Mulberry Fire Chief, the man had been pulled from the...
MULBERRY, AR
KARK

No. 4 Arkansas Explodes in Sixth Inning for 6-2 Win

FAYETTEVILLE — No, 4 Arkansas broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the sixth and went on to take a 6-2 win over Oregon in to advance to Sunday’s finals of the Fayetteville Regional. In the bottom of the sixth, Arkansas got a three-run home run from...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

