Florida Woman Arrested Stealing A Second Vehicle After Getting The First One Stuck In The Sand

Shawna Leh Afouis, 39

A Florida woman has been arrested after stealing a car, getting it stuck in sugar sand, then stealing a Nissan Titan to make up for the loss.

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office recovered two stolen vehicles and made the arrest.

The recovery and arrests happened earlier this week after authorities discovered a vehicle stolen out of Volusia County was stuck in sugar sand.

While investigating that incident, the agency learned that a second vehicle nearby had been stolen.

Deputies arrested Shawna Leh Afouis, 39, of 19th Lane, Vero Beach, on Monday, May 16. She told authorities that she had fled from Volusia County in a black Chrysler 300 and that when the car got stuck in the sand on 41st Street, in Indian River County, she took a Nissan Titan, which had its keys inside.

An alert was issued for the stolen Nissan, and deputies spotted it near the IHOP/Motel 6 on State Road 60.

They took Afouis into custody without incident and returned the Nissan Titan to its owner.

The Chrysler was taken back to the Sheriff’s Office for processing.

Afouis faces a local charge of grand theft auto and is in the county jail in lieu of $5,000 bail. Charges out of Volusia County are possible.

