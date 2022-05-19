ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian River County, FL

Florida Woman Arrested Stealing A Second Vehicle After Getting The First One Stuck In The Sand

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eG84g_0fk5va5f00 Shawna Leh Afouis, 39

A Florida woman has been arrested after stealing a car, getting it stuck in sugar sand, then stealing a Nissan Titan to make up for the loss.

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office recovered two stolen vehicles and made the arrest.

The recovery and arrests happened earlier this week after authorities discovered a vehicle stolen out of Volusia County was stuck in sugar sand.

While investigating that incident, the agency learned that a second vehicle nearby had been stolen.

Deputies arrested Shawna Leh Afouis, 39, of 19th Lane, Vero Beach, on Monday, May 16. She told authorities that she had fled from Volusia County in a black Chrysler 300 and that when the car got stuck in the sand on 41st Street, in Indian River County, she took a Nissan Titan, which had its keys inside.

An alert was issued for the stolen Nissan, and deputies spotted it near the IHOP/Motel 6 on State Road 60.

They took Afouis into custody without incident and returned the Nissan Titan to its owner.

The Chrysler was taken back to the Sheriff’s Office for processing.

Afouis faces a local charge of grand theft auto and is in the county jail in lieu of $5,000 bail. Charges out of Volusia County are possible.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 26

Gerri LaGrange
4d ago

What 39 poor thing I don't know what's going on with this person it looks like a man or she looks like a man maybe that's her problem maybe she has no self-esteem sounds to me like she just ruined herself even more. I hope and pray that this person finds her niche in what she belongs in doing in her life other than stealing cars and whatever else illegal that she has been doing. I don't know we have so many messed up kids in this world and to me 39 is still not grown up it takes time for some people. I feel for her him whatever. I would if I was her definitely fix my life back together. I am not sure about her but I'm sure she needs a lot of therapy. I'm sure her parents have to be questionable.

Reply(4)
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vero Beach, FL
Volusia County, FL
Cars
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Cars
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Volusia County, FL
Crime & Safety
Indian River County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Indian River County, FL
County
Volusia County, FL
WKRG News 5

Couple accused of multi-state conning crimes arrested in Florida

PALM BAY, Fla. (WDHN) — A couple wanted for numerous theft charges described by Dothan Police as con artists have been captured. Josh and Mary Jane Matheny were caught in Palm Bay, Florida. Dothan Police say that the Matheny’s were wanted in multiple states including Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Florida, and Alabama. They now face charges in […]
PALM BAY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Sugar Sand#Chrysler#The Nissan Titan#The Sheriff S Office#Tampafp Com#National Headlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Cars
fox13news.com

FHP: 1 dead, 1 arrested following crash in Pasco County

LAND O'LAKES, Fla. - Troopers have arrested a Georgia man after they say he hit and killed a pedestrian on Wesley Chapel Blvd. early Sunday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Erik Enrique Zheng-Sam, 27, was traveling north on Wesley Chapel Blvd., approaching Hyde Park Blvd., shortly before 2:30 a.m. when he struck a 31-year-old Land O’Lakes man who was walking in the northbound lane of Wesley Chapel Blvd.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Man Held Without Bond In Killing Of Baby, Babysitter In Coral Springs

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The man accused of going on a chaotic and deadly crime spree throughout North Broward County Friday, faced a judge Saturday on some of the charges and was denied bond. Neighbors confirm the suspect is Dale Daniel Spidle. In Broward bond court Saturday, Spidle appeared wearing a large cast and complaining that his arm was broken in three places. He was given no bond on a charge of premeditated murder. According to police, Spidle went on a deadly rampage killing an infant and his babysitter in the unit next to where he lives at the Ramblewood East condominiums in...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
WESH

Man lying in middle of road ran over and killed, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man lying in the middle of a Volusia County road was hit and killed early Sunday. Troopers say the 48-year-old man was lying in eastbound lane of Lemon Bluff Road near State Road 415 in Osteen around 3:40 Sunday morning when a car swerved and hit him.
OSTEEN, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
118K+
Followers
15K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy