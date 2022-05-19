Military family moves into new home thanks to Building Homes for Heroes

During June’s Adopt-a-Cat Month® (and All Year Around) Boca Raton, FL – They may be called the country’s “most popular pets,” but right now they need our help. Not only are thousands of newborn kittens joining the millions of cats already in shelters across the country during spring’s “kitten season,” but a decrease in funding and supplies at many shelters that have struggled to maintain operations during the COVID-19 pandemic further threaten these beautiful animals and their hopes to find a forever home. To help, American Humane is devoting its 47th annual “Adopt-a-Cat Month®” to encouraging animal lovers to adopt a pet from a shelter, contribute to its “Feed the Hungry” campaign, which has delivered more than a million meals to shelter animals in need, and learn more about the joys (and responsibilities) of adding a cat – or two – to their families.

