Andy Katz has a sleeper to be top four in the Big Ten: Rutgers basketball

Andy Katz unveiled his top three teams in the Big Ten for next season, with the Big Ten Network insider thinking that Rutgers has a chance to finish near the top of the conference.

He says this, even with Rutgers losing stars Ron Harper Jr. and Geo Baker this offseason. The duo led Rutgers in scoring with Harper invited to the NBA combine this week .

Katz had Michigan as his top team in the Big Ten followed by Michigan State and Indiana. Purdue and Illinois could vie to be that fourth team in the Big Ten but Katz has a sleeper to crack the top four.

He’s back on the bus. Katz thinks Rutgers could make a run again in the Big Ten and potentially be a top-four team yet again.

“I’m gonna give you a potential sleeper again of driving the bus – Rutgers,” Katz said on the Big Ten Network on Thursday. “So Caleb McConnell still could come back, was not invited to the combine. Defensive Player of the Year for the Big Ten – just got his trophy actually tonight. I will not be shocked if he returns. And I love Cliff Omoruyi and Paul Mulcahy…and I love who they’re recruiting. “And I talked to Steve Pikiell, who’s not a guy that’s gonna go out and say how good they’re gonna be, but he thinks they’re going to be really good. And I think Cliff Omoruyi is going to be a first-team all-Big Ten player and Mulcahy and if they get McConnell – it’s gonna be another great year in the league to be watching.”

Rutgers lost in the NCAA Tournament to Notre Dame, 89-87 in overtime. They finished the season 18-14 (12-8 Big Ten) and fourth in the conference.