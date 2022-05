LOS ANGELES — Bagels and pizza have long been the provenance of New York City. Los Angeles? Not so much, but a new Highland Park spot could put LA on the map. Serving up organic bagels made from regeneratively grown wheat, pizza by the slice and a pizza bagel that combines its two namesakes, Bagel + Slice is the brainchild of Blaze Pizza co-founder and head chef Bradford Kent, whose approach to East Coast culinary mainstays is decidedly Californian.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO